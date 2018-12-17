Time to investigate the investigators?

Many in the mainstream media and on the left have been salivating since the Mueller memos were released last week. They believe that the information in the memos has brought them one step closer to achieving their ultimate goal, whereby President Trump is impeached and incarcerated. As they see it, information from various individuals is trickling in, and those on the left and their media sidekicks are predicting a very ominous future for the president. However, if the media and those on the left want to critique the information allegedly being disclosed, perhaps they should use the same lens and look at some of the allegations that have been made about the investigation and how it was conducted before rendering judgment. For example, Jerome Corsi recently filed a lawsuit against Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team. According to Fox News, Corsi filed a "criminal and ethics complaint" against Mueller's team in which he accused investigators of trying to bully him into giving "false testimony" against the president. Pursuant to Corsi's complaint, "they wanted him to demonstrate that he acted as a liaison between [Roger] Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on one side and the Trump campaign on the other, regarding the release of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee." Corsi further alleged that Robert Mueller's office threatened to charge him with providing a false statement unless he provided "false testimony" against Trump and others.

In addition to Corsi's allegations, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to criminal charges, alleged that he was mistreated by agents and/or investigators during a 2017 interview which ultimately led to those charges. On Wednesday, Flynn appeared before U.S. district judge Emmet G. Sullivan. (Flynn is expected to be sentenced this week.) At the hearing, Flynn's legal team made several concerning allegations: FBI agents in his case did not instruct Flynn that any false statements he made could constitute a crime and decided not to "confront" him directly about anything he said that contradicted their knowledge of his wiretapped communications with Kislyak. Earlier this week, Flynn's legal team also made the allegation that the FBI had pushed him not to bring a lawyer to his interview with agents at the White House. As a result, Sullivan ordered Mueller to turn over all documents and memos related to Flynn's questioning. This is a significant development. The allegations made by these two men are serious and should be investigated. Together, if true, they begin to paint a picture of an investigation marred by deception, lies, and questionable conduct. Sadly, many prominent Democrats and their media mouthpieces are so obsessed with bringing down the president that they are willing to overlook these "trickles of information," deeming them irrelevant and not newsworthy. In reality, these allegations are important and should be given weight even if they don't align with the Democrats' stated goals and the media's distorted narrative. After all, when Justice Kavanaugh was accused, many prominent Democrats and news outlets demanded a full FBI investigation (and to delay the hearing) despite the fact that the allegations were uncorroborated. Shouldn't these allegations justify similar calls for the sake of transparency? While many media outlets and prominent Democrats appear happy to unequivocally accept Mueller's "findings," the recent allegations must be viewed with objectivity and with the same lens. The charges are serious and compel further investigation. While everyone is busy looking at the accused, maybe it is also time to critique the accusers and investigators in light of these new revelations. Mr. Hakim is a political writer and commentator and an attorney. His articles have been published in The Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, The Federalist, The Western Journal, American Thinker, and other online publications. https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com Twitter: @ThoughtfulGOP