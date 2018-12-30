Democrats say, with no evidence, that walls don't work

Yet when Democrats frequently say walls don't work, I never see the words "with no evidence" following the statement. It appears to me that journalists never seek examples and when they know that barriers do work.

Frequently when President Trump says something, the media follow his statements with three words: "with no evidence." For example: He says there are criminals and terrorists in the caravan and they say that he has no evidence, even though there is plenty of evidence from government agencies.

For Example:

Prisons have walls to keep criminals in and unwanted people out.

Lawmakers make laws to require fences around pools (on penalty of civil liability) to make them safe. Why would they do that if barriers don't work?

Forts have walls and gates.

Gated communities have barriers to keep unwanted people out. Many of the rich who have barriers protecting their homes pretend they are welcoming to all.

The White House has a fence.

Movie studios have gates and security to prevent unwanted people from coming in for secrecy and safety yet many Hollywood elite want open borders.

Castles had moats and walls.

Israel has a barrier that works.

The Vatican has a wall.

If walls don't work, why did the Berlin Wall have to come down to give people access and freedom?

Nancy Pelosi says it is immoral to have the wall as if she is an expert on morality. Jerusalem had a wall during Jesus time.

THE WALLS OF JERUSALEM IN JESUS’ DAY—76 BC – AD 33 The walls in Jesus’s day were the same walls the Hasmoneans expanded. I drew a cross in the timeline at the location of Jesus’ crucifixion. The modern Citadel marks the western limit of Jerusalem in the time of Jesus. Pontius Pilate’s Praetorium was in this spot, and from here he likely tried and condemned Jesus.

It is truly a shame that so many politicians, mostly Democrats, have given people from other countries the idea that they were entitled to come across our border illegally and so have endangered their children. That is immoral.

Pelosi seems to care more about allowing illegal aliens to come in than she does about the safety and welfare of U.S citizens. That is immoral.

It is immoral for politicians to take an oath to enforce the laws of the land and then create sanctuary cities and states to ignore the laws. How many people must die at the hands of illegals before Democrats give a damn? Where is the empathy and morality?

Nancy Pelosi is from California and the California Constitution requires state politicians (Pelosi is a federal office holder, but still….) to protect the safety of its people, so where do the Democrats get the idea they should allow illegal aliens to roam freely when many are obviously criminals?

Although it is not generally known -- even to specialists in personal injury litigation -- we all have a constitutional right to safety. This right is not buried in some obscure constitutional amendment; it is found in Article I, Section 1 of the California Constitution. This section of the State Constitution declares: All people are by nature free and independent and have inalienable rights. Among these are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining safety, happiness, and privacy.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and most of the media are pretending that, somehow, she has all the power here even though she only has the House. While Trump has been attempting to negotiate. Pelosi and other Democrats have been resting. Pelosi has been playing at a luxury resort in Hawaii. How would the media react if Trump was playing in Florida while Democrats were trying to negotiate?

Pelosi will come back and pass a bill with no money for a border barrier. She will dictate to her slaves to pass it and not care what is in it. Then it will go to the Senate where I hope hope that it will die.

When the complaining federal workers and journalists come to their senses, they should openly lobby Pelosi and the Democrats to vote for a barrier, as they have before, so government can reopen. All they have to do is use Senator Obama's words from 2006 as a reason to vote for the money.

The American people are a welcoming and generous people. But those who enter our country illegally, and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws.

The media are actually the main reason that 25% of the Federal government is closed today, because they almost universally support Democrats whatever position they take and no matter how often they are hypocritical. How many people must die at the hands of illegal aliens before journalists care? How many families will lose children making a hazardous border crossing because they have been given the idea that the can enter America at will if they bring a child with them?

We let in over one million immigrants legally each year. It is fraudulent reporting to call Trump and other Republicans. They are called xenophobes for one reason only: to gin up racial hate to get votes for Democrats.