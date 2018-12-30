Sanctuary legislator Kevin de Leon cries big crocodile tears for dead cop killed by illegal immigrant

“We were prohibited — law enforcement was prohibited because of sanctuary laws and that led to the encounter with officer Singh,” Christianson said at Friday’s news conference. “The outcome could have been different if law enforcement wasn’t restricted, prohibited, or had their hands tied because of political interference.”

Most lefty legislators in California are laying low over the death of Ronil Singh, a Newman, Calif. cop murdered at the hands of a multiple-convicted illegal immigrant. That's due to their own role in making California a sanctuary state that effectively makes it impossible to throw criminals out. The county sheriff of Stanislaus County, where the town of Newman is located, has stated right flat out that sanctuary state policies were what left the police officer dead. According to the San Francisco Chronicle :

With that going on, it's obvious enough to most lefty legislators that their law has killed a law-abiding American legal immigrant contributing to society, as well as left an infant fatherless. Being no fools, they know it's not a good time to have the cameras on them.

There's one exception, though, and it's an amazingly gross one:

Kevin de Leon, the actual author of California's sanctuary state law, whose last known job was running for the Senate against Sen. Dianne Feinstein during the midterms, an election he lost. I actually pulled the lever for Feinstein, despite her utterly loathesome stunts directed against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which ought to tell you how bad de Leon is.

And in terms of shamelessness, de Leon (the "de" is fake, by the way) does not disappoint.

Here is his crocodile-infused teary tweet:

Obviously, he retains his obnoxious ambition. (See his unflattering Wikipedia page here.) And obviously, he's feeling the political heat same as the others.

So he went and made that frankly insulting tweet, pretty well mocking the grief of the family in Newman with his own phony claims to sorrow. The others stayed away. De Leon got out front and claimed he was with them.

And more to the point, claimed his law had nothing to do with it. As if the Stanislaus County sheriff wouldn't know.

He's right now saying on the radio that sanctuary state laws protect law-abiding legal immigrants and any criticism of his law, which is "here to stay" is politicizing the death. Really? Politicizing a political problem? Talk about the last refuge of the scoundrel, no politics for him, is that it? Oh and he also hopes the bad guy goes to jail for the rest of his life, he says, trying to make himself out to not be a monster. Nice thing to say after the fact, it seems, but the rest of us would prefer Officer Singh alive instead.

All we can do is hope the pressure stays on, de Leon keeps thrashing, and this outrage created by him is what this sinks is career for good.