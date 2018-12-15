Bernie discovers that Congress declares wars

Where was Senator Sanders when President Obama got us into Libya and expanded the war in Yemen? I don't know.

In the final weeks in the 115th Congress, Sanders has renewed his drive to put the crisis in Yemen on the agenda, and the senator and his allies could get a vote on ending US aid to the Saudis this week. As the Washington Post reports, “The expected vote on a measure to invoke the War Powers Resolution -- likely to take place Wednesday or Thursday -- will be the first test of whether the slaying of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi has broken Congress’s long-standing pattern of prioritizing the sanctity of the US-Saudi alliance through weapons sales and other cooperative military ventures over repeated, documented human rights violations.”

In a way, I agree with Senator Sanders.

These "wars" should have been approved by Congress. However, Senator Sanders is not exactly the best person to make such a case. He certainly never said any of this when President Obama authorized drone strikes or expanded the wars in places like Yemen.

We have not had a war vote in the U.S. Congress since December, 1941. Since then, we've been in a few wars without Congress voting up or down. Since 9/11, we've used that resolution to go after terrorists in several countries. I agree that we should go after them whereever, but it would be nice if Congress would vote on it.

