Jackpot: Democrats win the Justice Department lottery

Robert Mueller's office wiped information off Lisa Page's and Peter Strzok's phones when they obviously knew that Congress and others would like to see the messages. I am sure that Mueller would be congenial if his targets wiped off stuff he wanted to see and said, Don't worry! There was nothing important to see.

It is amazing how so many government officials under investigation conveniently lose or destroy things that would be helpful to determine guilt.

Lois Lerner's computer conveniently crashed when she was being looked at for violating first amendment rights of Obama opponents.

Hillary's computer was completely wiped clean, but she didn't have to worry because she knew that Comey was there and would forgive Hillary's violations of the law by saying essentially that she wasn't smart enough to follow the law so she didn't have to.

The DNC claimed that the Russians hacked its computers and wouldn't allow the government to see them. They didn't even have to wipe their computers clean to hide the information. Government agencies and the media just repeated over and over again, with no questions asked, that the Russians hacked. I believe that the next time a bank is robbed, the staff should not give access to investigators or regulators and tell them they should just take their word. That should work.

A big story that has just come out is that federal prosecutors are now investigating Trump's inaugural to see if donors got access.

One source familiar with the matter says the investigation is in the early stages and investigators are generally focused on whether any inauguration money was misspent. ... Citing conversations with people familiar with the investigation, which is being handled by the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, the [Wall Street] Journal reported that prosecutors are also looking into whether the committee accepted donations from individuals looking to gain influence in or access to the new administration.

I don't recall any investigation into either Obama inaugural to see if he sold access. He obviously did.

Top Inauguration Donors, Grouped by Organization

(See All Organizations Giving $10,000 or more)

Organization Total # of Donations Microsoft Corp $254,000 10 Soros Fund Management $250,000 5 Baron & Budd $235,324 10 Small Ventures USA $200,000 3 Fletcher Asset Management $165,000 4 Capital Group Companies $151,000 4 Henry Crown & Co $135,000 4 Skadden, Arps et al $132,852 18 Google Inc $128,517 9 Sidley Austin LLP $126,585 19

Obama rewarded big bandwidth-users and donors Google and Netflix not only with access, but with net neutrality, which saved them huge amounts of money, and the Obamas got a potential $50-million kickback when they got out of office. (Of course, there was a time in Illinois when Michelle got a $200,000 raise after Obama got a $1-million grant for her employer.)

Not only did Obama give access, but he handed out taxpayer money as if it were his own. So far, I haven't seen prosecutors investigating.

It is well known that Hillary handed out access for money, but almost six years after she left office, I still haven't see any prosecution.

Not only did Obama sell access and jobs for donations, but his administration had multiple slush funds for political purposes and to reward supporters. Where are the prosecutors and investigative reporters?

Meanwhile, Trump is being continuously investigated while Obama continues to say there were no scandals or prosecutions while he was in. It helps to have a complicit Justice Department and media.

Maybe Trump should have set up a war room with campaign staffers and campaign money and hired private eyes to destroy the women who accused Bill Clinton, as Hillary did, instead of paying them off quietly with private funds, as Trump did. Then the media, Democrats, and the Justice Department would say it's OK and support him, as they did the Clintons for decades. Is my assumption correct?

The Justice Department, journalists, and Democrats along with entertainers have continued to show blind loyalty and support to the Obamas, the Clintons, and other Democrats, no matter what dirty deeds they have committed.