Al Roker: It's a sin not to fight climate change

Obviously, Al Roker believes greatly in God, since he is lecturing those of us who state truthfully that the climate has changed naturally and say man has no control over the climate that we are sinners. Roker has to know that man did not create the Earth, the Moon, the stars, and the Sun. Man did not make it so humans breathe out CO2 that allows plants to grow. Man also did not create carbon or oxygen. Plants emit oxygen that allows humans to live, and that process was not created by man. The chemicals in the atmosphere were not created by man. The natural resources in the Earth were not created by man or put in the Earth by man. The orbit of the Earth around the Sun each year and the rotation of the Earth each day were not decided by man. The length of the day and year was not controlled by man. Humans did not have anything to do with how far the Earth is from the Moon or the Sun. The temperature on the Sun cannot be controlled by man, so the temperature on the Earth cannot be controlled by Man. The tilt of the Sun also cannot be controlled by man. Man also did not create gravity.

Man did not create the wind, water, the tides, snow, tornadoes, hurricanes, El Niño, La Niña, droughts, deserts, mountains, prairies, lakes, rivers, oceans, soil and all its nutrients, earthquakes, volcanoes, etc. Think of all the instincts and natural processes that were not created by man. Think of a tiny sperm and egg getting together to form a human being with all his amazing parts. Think of the birthing process of all humans and animals. The birthing process and the body parts were not created by man. Man, fossil fuels, CO2, and petroleum products did not cause the ice age and had nothing to do with ending the ice age, nor did they cause the continuous climate change over billions of years. Man had nothing to do with any of the above, yet somehow Roker and others believe that man can control the climate. That is pure arrogance or ignorance. Does anyone truly believe that politicians, who can't balance a budget, can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever if we hand them trillions of dollars? Or do they just want the trillions of dollars to pretend they can control the climate? Image: INTERNET WEEK DAY via Flickr.