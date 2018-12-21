When is a girl a boy?

Every time I think I've heard the most outrageous example of cultural decline I can imagine, another one emerges to fracture any connection to commonsense reasoning. The latest illustration of how distorted our educational institutions have become is the news that a West Point Virginia high school has fired a teacher because he refused to refer to a girl as a boy. The girl, in this increasingly dysfunctional society, has decided "she" is a "he." In the current vocabulary, which seems to be evolving into Twilight Zone territory, she is now a person of "transgender," the definition of which is "a person whose sense of personal identity and gender does not correspond with his birth sex." Therefore, if you wake up one day and decide you're not what you were born as, you can simply force the rest of the world to be as frivolous in its thinking as you are in yours. The West Point school district voted unanimously (which tells you how scared they are to be politically incorrect) to terminate Peter Vlaming, a veteran French teacher who is adored by his other students. Accusing him of (here comes another bizarre addition to our vocabulary) "misgendering" a student, the board said he was creating a hostile environment by such "discrimination." Incidentally, the teacher happens to be a devout Christian who feels that his religious rights are being violated. Even if he were an atheist, he shouldn't be forced to reject thousands of years of historical precedent regarding the two sexes.

The teacher didn't actually call the girl a girl; he merely used the pronoun "her" instead of "him" in two instances during the school term. When the girl's parents heard about it, they were angry enough to call for his termination. Being the duty-bound progressives they claim to be, the board complied. According to the parents, they felt "disrespected" that their little darling girl was a victim of not being referred to as the sex she thinks she is. During a saner time in our history, those so-called "parents" would have been charged with child abuse or tossed into a rubber room for psychiatric counseling. When did the human race become so twisted in its reasoning? And when did the logical members of society become so frightened that they won't dare stand up against this perversion of our culture? It's important to point out that the student "transitioned" over the summer, and her family notified school officials of the new name and chosen pronoun. The teacher used the new name but didn't use the pronoun he was ordered to use. That made the child feel "isolated." Mr. Vlaming is only one example of how perilous it is to utter words unacceptable to the insatiable P.C. monitors. Tomorrow, you may come across someone who has transitioned from one perceived entity to another. Before you articulate a sound, think carefully, or risk being pilloried for succumbing to a lifetime of logical reasoning. Mr. Vlaming has hired an attorney to defend against this monstrous attack on his religious principles and rational thought. Nonetheless, it's likely to be a long and expensive trial, especially for an unemployed married man with four children. But I suppose this is the price to be paid by anyone with the temerity to view the world as it is, rather than be coerced into perverting their God-given human intellect by submitting to the whims of a rapidly deteriorating value system.