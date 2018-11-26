Russia opens fire on 3 Ukrainian vessels in Azov Sea

Politico:

Russia has reopened the Kerch Strait, which links the Azov Sea with the Black Sea, to civilian shipping today, the country’s TASS news agency reported.

The move came after Russia on Sunday opened fire on two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat off the coast of annexed Crimea, which Russia’s FSB security service claimed had illegally entered its territorial waters. Russian authorities then seized the three naval ships and blocked the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko denied the vessels had done anything wrong.

The director-general of Crimean Maritime Ports, Alexei Volkov, told TASS that permission for civilian vessels to resume traveling through the channel was issued at about 4 a.m. this morning. Ships have already started moving through the strait, he said.

Several Ukrainian sailors suffered injuries during Sunday’s confrontation, according to the FSB and Ukraine.

In response to the incident, Poroshenko on Sunday asked parliament to declare martial law, which would limit civil liberties and give the state greater power. Lawmakers will consider the measures today.

Both Ukraine and Russia have requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting today on the incident.