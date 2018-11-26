Dem senator suggests tear gas is ‘chemical weapon’ when used at the border – then deletes tweet

Trump derangement syndrome has entered a new stage, in which hysteria is the operating principle. How else to explain a sitting United States Senator, a member of what is called “the world’s greatest deliberative body,” denouncing the use of tear gas against caravan members storming the US border at San Ysidro while throwing rocks at law enforcement officers (US Border Patrol) suggesting they are “chemical weapons”?

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Sunday that the use of tear gas against Central American migrants who attempted to enter the U.S. illegally may have been a violation of international agreements governing the use of chemical weapons -- before he backtracked.

After news reports of tear gas use, the senator tweeted:

Then, he invoked the specter of chemical weapons:

However, the tweet was posted for just a few minutes before it was deleted and replaced by this message: "Anyone uncomfortable with spraying tear gas on children is welcome to join the coalition of the moral and the sane. We can argue about other stuff when we’ve got our country back."

Finally, ignoring the First Law of Holes, he responded to a critic of his deleting the tweet, admitting he spoke without knowing what he was talking about: