Iran's 'moderate' leader calls Israel 'a cancerous tumor'

But, thankfully, we are truly blessed that the moderate leader , Hassan Rouhani is president.

We are extremely fortunate at this time to have a moderate leader as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Can you imagine what would happen if some hard line goon like former President Mahmoud Amadinejad was in charge? Both the US and Israel would be threatened with annilhation, the people of Iran would be subject to the draconian religious laws in the Iranian constitution, and Iran would be looking to expand its influence throughout the region.

Oh...wait.

Fox News:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called on the world's Muslims to unite against the United States, as his country grapples with another round of sanctions recently reimposed by the Trump administration. “Submitting to the West headed by America would be treason against our religion ... and against the future generations of this region,” Rouhani said at the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, in a speech broadcast live on state television, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran that cover the country’s shipping, financial and energy sectors months after pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration. The U.S. has said the sanctions are intended to prevent Iran from supporting militant groups and its development of long-range ballistic missiles. In addition to the U.S., Rouhani also criticized Israel, calling it a “cancerous tumor” established by Western nations to advance their interests in the Middle East. Iranian leaders have pledged support to groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that are committed to Israel's destruction.

I suppose it's "moderate" that Rouhani wants to kill Jews a little more slowly than his predecessor. There is also talk of Rouhani being in favor of modernizing the severe dress code in the country. Perhaps he will allow women to show their ankles.

And the "moderate" Rouhani is reportedly ending the practice of throwing gay people off of roofs and instead, simply hanging them from piano wire in the public square. I'm sure you'll agree that's a much more "moderate" and humane way to deal with homosexuals.

How did this Iranian thug get the moniker "moderate"? He still leads chants of "death to America" every Friday after mosque services. He still wants to destroy Israel. He still believes in the strictest interpretation of sharia law. And he still has the messianic belief that Iran should dominate the region.

Repeat after me: There is no such thing as a "moderate" Iranian leader.