A totally non-political video of the day
How smart are dogs?
Like most dog lovers, I suspect that they are a lot smarter than the scientists tell us, but I also acknowledge that I want to think so, mainly because of the deep emotional bonds a pet dog forms with its family members, and the sensitivity to its owners emotional states that many pet dogs seem to develop.
But does a dog have an ego? They certainly have personalities, but are they capable of pride in their accomplishments?
Watch the video below of a border collie watching a recording of her own performance in a competition (hat tip: AOSHQ):
I have read that border collies are considered among the smartest of all our canine companions. This particular champion does seem to be excited by her performance.
What a good dog!
