A totally non-political video of the day

How smart are dogs? Like most dog lovers, I suspect that they are a lot smarter than the scientists tell us, but I also acknowledge that I want to think so, mainly because of the deep emotional bonds a pet dog forms with its family members, and the sensitivity to its owners emotional states that many pet dogs seem to develop.

But does a dog have an ego? They certainly have personalities, but are they capable of pride in their accomplishments? Watch the video below of a border collie watching a recording of her own performance in a competition (hat tip: AOSHQ): I have read that border collies are considered among the smartest of all our canine companions. This particular champion does seem to be excited by her performance. What a good dog!