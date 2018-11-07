Hateful Dems and the longer term future

I'm very fearful for the future of a country that could elect so many hateful and ideologically closed-minded people. Obama at least spoke well and wasn't honest about his plans, so it's understandable why some would vote for him. But the new Dems are honest about their hate. They like to demonize Republicans with their various name-calling like deplorables, for instance. But when they remain silent in the face of calls for violence by Maxine Waters, incivility by Hillary Clinton, and death to America by Louis Farrakhan (not to mention the new anti-Semites who will enter Congress in January who call for our strategic and faithful ally Israel's destruction), one has to worry how we will survive the unending divisiveness. I'm not being hypocritical here because I called out Trump's language when he was still in primary season and I still don't condone all of his speech, while thanking the Lord that he's in office. But Trump is not the cause of the Democrats’ hate -- their lack of power is.

And Trump isn't responsible for the divisiveness. That began long before him and was stoked for 8 years by our community organizer in chief. Under Obama, I worried about socialism, foreign policy, including knowing what he would do with Israel, and the growing administrative state (as well as the federal courts). With this new Democratic Party that Obama is in part responsible for creating through his own divisive rhetoric and policies, I worry about America remaining a place in which we can all coexist, prosper, and be safe. When so many in the Democrats’ party embrace people like Farrakhan or don't denounce his language and hate including anti-Semitism, we have to worry. When so many ignorant people are elected to high office -- idiotic people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is simply a moron and who knows nothing about the world, the Constitution, or history (all things one would expect from their chosen leaders and government representatives) -- how can we have faith that the country can remain the greatest civilization of all time? Identity politics is flourishing like never before. Rashida Tlaib has no interest in furthering America's best interests, for instance. She only cares about destroying Israel and replacing it with a Palestinian state. And she's now a Congresswoman. Dianne Feinstein survived, Nancy Pelosi can't form an articulate sentence, House committee chairs suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, while all they care about is wielding their power to destroy his presidency and regain the White House and Senate. The Democrat Party is a shell of what it was when I first started voting. And as the demographics of the country change, I fear Republicans have limited days of retaining political power in the country. The populist backlash that led to Trump will have its own backlash: Bush Derangement Syndrome (which was nothing compared to the trump version) led to Obama. His unlawfulness (poor economy and globalist worldview) led to Trump. Look at who's running on the Democrat side in 2020. They're all extremists who, like Obama, want to transform America. But they don't have to try too hard as the pathetic state of our immigration policy is already transforming the country. Coupled with the horrible state of our higher learning institutions (which pump out the mindless driveling Ocasio-Cortez's), at which anti-Semitism is not just permitted but at which it's actually being taught in classrooms and the snowflakes who attend, the faculty who are mostly leftist nut cases themselves and administrators and alumni who have no idea how to deal with all of this and we have a scary future. Add in a completely biased media and the death of true journalism and why would anyone be optimistic? Don't get me wrong, I'm very happy that Obama and Oprah and all of the Hollywood loons were ineffective for the most part, but I'm just not confident that the coming decades aren't going to get pretty bad in this country. Someone needs to bridge the divide and it isn't going to be Trump nor will it be any of the Dems running. Trump is great on policy but his communication and diplomatic skills are lacking. I've always loved Mike Pence and believe he would have that ability. Perhaps Nikki Haley. And Ron DeSantis will give Florida a term or two and run for the presidency at some point in the relatively near future. The GOP has many young qualified leaders -- Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and many others -- which give me comfort that our party has a future. We just have to get elected and the state of affairs today has me concerned. I've wanted to bring back some sort of mandatory draft and I believe that might be the only way to save our youth from the indoctrination and propaganda they're otherwise exposed to. At least a mandatory boot camp. And something that involves history -- not the skewed kind that is being taught but simple honest history of the country and the world -- and civics lessons. Safe spaces should be outlawed. But as someone who practiced law for 30 years at some of the world's largest law firms, I can attest to the fact that the nonsense on campuses is now in the workplace. Diversity is an obsession. Community service is basically compulsory. Massive amounts of resources are being spent making sure that young attorneys are not offended, are entertained, are diversely representative of the world rather than necessarily the most qualified. It's a much different world than it was just several decades ago.