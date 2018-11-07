War hero Dan Crenshaw wins House race despite SNL smear
Here's one of the best "feel good" stories of last night. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in combat in Afghanistan, coasted to victory in his Texas House race after being slimed by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson last Saturday night.
Davidson did a segment on how ugly or frightening some Republican candidates looked, and singled out Crenshaw - who wears an eyepatch - saying, that the candidate looked like “a hitman in a porno movie."
The joke was widely denounced as tasteless and insensitive. A number of Republicans called on Mr. Davidson and the show’s producers to apologize, which they have not done.
At his victory party Tuesday in Houston, Mr. Crenshaw brushed off the episode, saying, “I’m from the SEAL team so we don’t really get offended,” according to the Houston Chronicle.
Mr. Crenshaw said Monday he was uninterested in “some hollow apology,” calling instead for those affiliated with the long-running NBC show to donate to veterans’ groups.
“There’s a lot of veterans that really need help, and frankly, this kind of thing is offensive to them,” Mr. Crenshaw said on CNN. “They feel laughed at.”
Crenshaw made Davidson look about 2 inches tall by eschewing an apology from him. You wish more public figures would follow his example.
I think Davidson's creepy "joke" reflects the private thoughts of many on the left; that duty, honor, and sacrifice are worthless and veterans are, at best, stupid, and at worst, deluded. This has been the attitude of the left since Vietnam and Davidson's comments show that nothing much has changed.
Here's one of the best "feel good" stories of last night. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in combat in Afghanistan, coasted to victory in his Texas House race after being slimed by "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson last Saturday night.
Davidson did a segment on how ugly or frightening some Republican candidates looked, and singled out Crenshaw - who wears an eyepatch - saying, that the candidate looked like “a hitman in a porno movie."
The joke was widely denounced as tasteless and insensitive. A number of Republicans called on Mr. Davidson and the show’s producers to apologize, which they have not done.
At his victory party Tuesday in Houston, Mr. Crenshaw brushed off the episode, saying, “I’m from the SEAL team so we don’t really get offended,” according to the Houston Chronicle.
Mr. Crenshaw said Monday he was uninterested in “some hollow apology,” calling instead for those affiliated with the long-running NBC show to donate to veterans’ groups.
“There’s a lot of veterans that really need help, and frankly, this kind of thing is offensive to them,” Mr. Crenshaw said on CNN. “They feel laughed at.”
Crenshaw made Davidson look about 2 inches tall by eschewing an apology from him. You wish more public figures would follow his example.
I think Davidson's creepy "joke" reflects the private thoughts of many on the left; that duty, honor, and sacrifice are worthless and veterans are, at best, stupid, and at worst, deluded. This has been the attitude of the left since Vietnam and Davidson's comments show that nothing much has changed.