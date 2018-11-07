What did the Dems in in the Senate? Their disgraceful Kavanaugh spectacular

But we can't really call it a blue wave given that the Republicans strengthened, significantly, in the Senate.

It was supposed to be a blue wave. And yes, we got divided government, for better or for worse.

One can argue it came of a lot of things, from good candidates, to Republican advantage in which seats were up for grabs, to the popularity of President Trump.

But it sure doesn't explain everything, given that earlier predictions, based on historical patterns, were that the Senate would flip along with the House for the Democrats.

Multiple signs point to the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation for Supreme Court that did the Dems in.

First, look at which Senate Democrats won and which ones didn't: Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the lone Democrat who voted for Kavanaugh, got re-elected, romping in with a comfortable margin.

Three red-state Democrats who made a big show of wavering before falling into the rigid Democratic Party line, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Claire McCaskill of Missouri, all got thrown out.

Obviously, the show the Democrats put on with that Kavanaugh hearing, first with Sen. Kamala Harris's nasty line of questioning, and Sen. Cory Booker's downright comical 'Spartacus' grandstanding over claimed phony courage he never had, was a failed gambit for a genuinely qualified Supreme Court justice.

Then the show got creepier - with a last-minute, sat-on, phony as hell allegation about sex harassment in a been-there-done-that Anita Hill-style reprise, all of which went against the previous information about Kavanaugh being an utterly upright person on and off the field. After that, a series of increasingly fantastic accusations followed, each more phony than the last, with one accuser admitting the other day she made the whole thing up.

What got out was that this wasn't a sex-harassment show that would change anything, but a delay tactic, so as to get a new leftist candidate when the Democrats took over the Senate.

It was clear as day then that Democrats would gladly ruin an innocent man in their thirst to retake power, and the voters declared their verdict on what they think of that.

Which is important, because if they didn't, then every Supreme Court nomination would turn into a slime show of false accusations, creepy delay tactics, and barbaric behavior, ending in screaming tantrums and door-banging, making anyone ever nominated for the job apt to think twice before saying 'yes' to a nomination. The only people who would in fact accept would be bounders unconcerned about any impact on their reputations.

The other thing this Senate strengthening suggests is that voters, maybe even lefty voters, broadly speaking, like the idea of the GOP approving judges at the lower levels. The judges the Republicans are known to vote in are strict constitutionalists, which means they rule based on what the law says, not what lefty activists want it to say. No more creative interpretations of law that go well beyond the law. Law itself will be strengthened because it will soon mean what it says. That isn't a terrible thing for leftists, given that they still have the lever of electing leaders who can legislate their vision. It just means that lawfare and legislating from the bench won't be the option for Democrats that it used to be, and Democrats will now have to focus on electing leaders who can persuade rather than rule. For believing Democrats, that shouldn't be a bad thing. It might even get them to stop hating so many voters.

All in all, it was a good punishment for Democrats, given their power plays against Kavanaugh. Sometimes, justice really does win out.

Image credit: PBS on YouTube screengrab