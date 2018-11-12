Democrats lead in most House races yet to be called

The reasons vary, but generally, the outstanding votes are from absentee and provisional ballots. Since all of these votes have to be counted by hand, it takes a while.

A week after all the ballots have been cast - absentee and provisional ballots as well as those that are machine tabulated -- there are still 13 House races still to be decided.

Nate Silver's Five Thirty Eight Blog has been keeping tabs on these uncalled races:

As of 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, news outlets have yet to project winners in 18 races: three for the U.S. Senate, 13 for the U.S. House and two for governor. These races have the potential to meaningfully change the narrative around this election — for example, Democrats could pick up 42 House seats instead of 29, or turn a disappointing showing in the Senate into a draw.

A common thread runs through these results; many of the outstanding ballots yet to be counted are from Democratic counties:

Before we jump to conclusions, it should be noted that Democratic counties tend to be urban and more votes are usually cast in those counties than in rural Republican counties, so the vote counting process will be slower.

But as we've seen in Florida, Democrats believe that rules were made to be broken - especially if by breaking them, a Democratic candidate will get an advantage in a close race. Are similiar shennanigans being pulled in other districts and states? The high profile nature of statewide races for governor and senator in Florida means an inordinate amount of media coverage. But who cares what happens in some obscure district in Texas or New Jersey? The glare of the spotlight is off these races and hence, the possibility exists for fraud.

I'm not accusing anyone of anything. But it is curious that so many of these races are being decided by absentee and provisional ballots that always seem to favor the Democrats.

Strange, indeed.