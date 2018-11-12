Two Dem heavyweights claim Hillary is a lock to win the 2020 Dem nomination

Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle—back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994. True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House. (snip)

In an op-ed appearing in today’s Wall Street Journal , Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to Bill Clinton for many years, and Andrew Stein, former Manhattan Borough and New York City Council president predict that Hillary Clinton will seek and win her party’s nomination on 2020:

Mrs. Clinton has come unbound. She will not allow this humiliating loss at the hands of an amateur to end the story of her career. You can expect her to run for president once again. Maybe not at first, when the legions of Senate Democrats make their announcements, but definitely by the time the primaries are in full swing. Mrs. Clinton has a 75% approval rating among Democrats, an unfinished mission to be the first female president, and a personal grievance against Mr. Trump, whose supporters pilloried her with chants of “Lock her up!” This must be avenged.

Both men have known Hillary quite well for many years. I share their assumption that she will adopt any policy stance that she thinks will give her an advantage. And, although they don’t mention it (probably because of their personal relationships with them), there is a large political organization that needs her to be a candidate or in office for their own careers to flourish. Now that she is powerless to deliver political favors, donations to the slush fund known as the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation, have been drying up, so maintaining the political machine has become more difficult.

Another thing they don’t mention is her legal liability for the various scandals, especially her abuse of official emails, must be defended against, and claiming that, as a candidate, it is illegitimate for the Trump administration to be investigating her, is a tempting posture.

Both men also have an accurate view of the lack of talent in the Democratic Party:

The generation of Democrats who have been waiting to take over the party from the Clintons will be fuming that she is back and stealing their show. But they revealed themselves to be bungling amateurs in the Brett Kavanaugh nomination fight, with their laughable Spartacus moments. She will trounce them. Just as Mr. Trump cleared the field, Mrs. Clinton will take down rising Democratic stars like bowling pins. Mike Bloomberg will support her rather than run, and Joe Biden will never be able to take her on.

Written by Those Who Know.