CNN’s Dana Bash: ‘Big heartbreaks for Democrats’
Democrats in the political and media wings of the party are handling the election results like a kid that endlessly nagged his parents and fully expected a pony for Christmas, and only found a videogame that all his friends already have under the tree. Now, make no mistake, getting control of the House is what Joe Biden would call a BFD, though I am far from certain they will be able to run the House in a way that helps them in 2020. But Democrats clearly expected more than they ended up with.
Kudos to CNN’s Dana Bash for admitting it outright:
CNN's Dana Bash: Democrats have suffered “big heartbreaks” in 2018 midterm electionpic.twitter.com/x5obK8EY1M— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2018
