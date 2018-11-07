« Secret ballots? | Marijuana legalization initiatives win in Michigan, Missouri and Utah, fail in North Dakota »
November 7, 2018

CNN’s Dana Bash: ‘Big heartbreaks for Democrats’

By Thomas Lifson

Democrats in the political and media wings of the party are handling the election results like a kid that endlessly nagged his parents and fully expected a pony for Christmas, and only found a videogame that all his friends already have under the tree. Now, make no mistake, getting control of the House is what Joe Biden would call a BFD, though I am far from certain they will be able to run the House in a way that helps them in 2020.  But Democrats clearly expected more than they ended up with.

Kudos to CNN’s Dana Bash for admitting it outright:

 

 

 

