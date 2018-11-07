MSNBC beclowned themselves handling Gillumâ€™s loss in Florida

The most hilarious coverage of the midterms was MSNBC’s handling of Andrew Gillum’s losing campaign for Florida’s governorship. The 90% of the media that hates Trump and his supporters really, really wanted Andrew Gillum to win: he’s a radical leftist who is charismatic, articulate, and very left wing. Oh, and he is black, which means he has the potential to drive black turnout to Obama-like levels. MSNBC reported a Gillum victory before voting even started. Erik Pederson and David Robb of Deadline.com noticed a bit of wishful thinking at the Peacock Network’s cable propaganda outlet, MSNBC Monday night:

“Quick clarification here,” a rather embarrassed All In host Chris Hayes told viewers. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.” When actual votes started coming in, MSNBC was still pretty certain that Gillum would win. They clung to that hope so long that they were forced to cut away from their coverage of Gillum’s concession before they called the race for him: Nicole Wallace, formerly a Republican and now a rabid Trump-hater, noticed that they had been handling this race with a bit too much optimism on Gillum: But predictably, blame for the loss was placed on Rrrrracism! And equally predictabley, it was Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post flinging the poo. Frustration is understandable. Florida is a swing state and will be critical to the 2020 presidential election. An ally in the governor’s mansion will be a big help to Trump. Now, Gillum can turn his focus to the corruption probe ongoing in Tallahassee.