Marijuana legalization initiatives win in Michigan, Missouri and Utah, fail in North Dakota

A very knowledgeable friend who needs to remain anonymous writes me about the benefits and hazards of this approach.

JAMA Psychiatry just published a study on cannabis-linked psychotic experiences. This has been known clinically forever, and the hard evidence has been increasingly solid. But the media never report it, although some of them have to know this. Just another bit of corruption in reporting.

Because media people are themselves big users of drugs, like politicians and academics, they have a personal interest in rationalizing cannabis. The THC component is the toxic part, but it's also the hallucinogenic part. Growers have bred new varieties that have much more THC, and less CBD.

CBD is very promising for medical purposes. Pure, synthetic THC is especially toxic to vulnerable boys (mainly, I understand).

We're going through our repetition neurosis with popular drugs, which are "good" versus "evil" drug, which are not popular. It keeps on happening, and JAMA apparently waited to publish a critique after the legalization campaign had already won in many states. [But I note that this was published before the referenda yesterday were voted upon – TL.] Articles like this have been appearing in good journals for many years, so they could have done this earlier on, but chose not to.

On the other side, we probably need cannabinoids to fight pain. The plant has 80 + different cannabinoids, and those can be made synthetically, one by one. There's an endogenous cannabinoid receptor system with all kinds of functions, probably only partly known.