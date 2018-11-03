Caravan migrants get their very own Avenatti?

Which from their point of view, makes sense. According to Fox News :

With U.S. troops manning the U.S. border, caravan migrants rolling up from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, hoping to use legal loopholes to gain entry to the U.S., seem to have switched tactics. They're now using lawfare against the Trump administration instead of muscle.

A dozen migrants traveling by foot from Honduras to the U.S. to seek asylum filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday against President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and others, claiming a violation of their due process under the Fifth Amendment.

Lawfare tactics have served illegal immigrants quite well with leftist judges over the past two years as a means of countering President Trump.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News did a yeoman's job of trying to parse out the legal reasoning from the lawyers who are leading this effort here:

According to Fox News, Nexus Services Inc. is funding the lawsuits through a civil rights law firm called Nexus Derechos Humanos (Human Rights) Attorneys Inc.

Now, without getting into the legal reasoning of the case, which is aptly exposed by Carlson as well as John Hinderaker of Power Line here, what's vivid about the whole thing is how troubled the firm itself seems to be.

Last April, the Washington Post did a long investigative piece on this same group, because their bail bond agency branch, called 'Libre,' was accused in three states of "preying" on illegal immigrants. According to the Post:

Investigations into a Virginia-based company accused of preying on detained undocumented immigrants have expanded. Libre by Nexus, an immigration bond services company, is the subject of probes by the attorneys general of Virginia, New York and Washington state, according to state and federal court records. The previously unreported investigations come on top of a federal probe by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), made public in October. In a statement, Libre’s parent company, Nexus Services, acknowledged two of the state investigations and did not deny the third. “Nexus . . . continues to cooperate with responsible inquiries into our business model and the life-affirming work we do every day to support immigrants,” CEO Mike Donovan said.

Wow. Just wow.

Another negative story from Buzzfeed a year earlier, which claimed Libre charged too much for migrant services and was under investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, resulted in Buzzfeed being sued by the firm. The disposition of the case as of this date suggests that Buzzfeed is close to defeating the defamation suit.

Here's another issue:

The Better Business Bureau gives the firm, Nexus Services, Inc., an 'F' rating for among other things, failure to respond to complaints. Three complaints are listed.

Then there are other things that suggest problems at the firm:

Indeed.com which is an evaluator of places of employment, has several negative reviews from people who have come into contact with the group from a hiring perspective, with phrases such as "unprofessional" and "their focus is on money and only money" seen. The rating average is 2.6 stars out of a possible 5.

GlassDoor, which does the same thing, reports a rating average of 2.4 stars out of a possible 5.

With that many indicators from around the web, one can only wonder how the whole thing will turn out for the migrants who have signed on to have the group represent them.

Breitbart News' senior legal editor said he thought the firm's reasoning in the case was weak:

“This complaint is poorly written and looks more like a press release than a lawsuit, using politically charged terms and hyperbole instead of carefully reasoned legal claims,” says Breitbart News Senior Legal Editor Ken Klukowski.

Which raises parallels to other comparable anti-Trump cases. The Stormy Daniels case springs to mind, which in no small part was due to the grandstanding of her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, whose own legal career was, to say the least, checkered.

Are the caravan illegals getting their own Michael Avenatti in this current lawsuit filed over illegal immigrants not even in the U.S. and their supposed constitutional rights? Time will tell, but the information out there so far does suggest the same kind of people.

