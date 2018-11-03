‘Enemy of the people’ media agree: Trump is Hitler

How many times has President Trump been likened to Hitler in what used to be called the mainstream media? If we limit ourselves to television, Grabien has compiled a partial answer to that question, featuring seven high profilecable news personalities making the comparison. Of course, it is not comprehensive, but this compilation ought to be viewed by anyone who accuses Trump of overstating when he calls the fake news media the “enemy of the people.”

SHARPTON: “He goes to race, and what better way than to give this neo-Nazi propaganda...”

GEIST: “Do you think there is a chance the United States of 2017 ends up like Nazi Germany?”

DEUTSCH: “Standing at the border, like Nazis, going, you here, you here.”

CUOMO: “The media who questions him, they are the real enemy of the people. And that phrase is from Stalin and Hitler.”

NAVARRO: “It is a very slippery slope when you start dehumanizing people this way. It’s what the Nazis did.”

SCHMIDT: “The same type of rhetoric, the same type of propaganda that you would have seen in Germany in 1938.”

BRZEZINSKI: “If you want a slight check on this man and his unrelenting race to the finish here to make sure he can continue destroying this country, you might want to vote all ‘D’.”