A permanent solution to voter fraud

We are told on a daily basis of all the technology in use or development to track us in order to make us safer, such as facial recognition, license plate scanners, even down to how we walk. None of us have a choice in whether we want to participate in this data collection or not, our faces are captured in some anonymous government database regardless. How that data is used is also not for us to know. So why not apply some of that technology to our voting process? Whether by fingerprint scan, retinal scan, or facial scan, there is a technology that can uniquely identify an individual when they show up to vote that will correlate them with their address, voter registration, citizenship status, and voter eligibility status (felon or not), to quickly tell the polling staff this person is eligible to vote and has not already voted elsewhere.

Since it is way too much trouble to produce a valid form of identification, all you need to do is have a recognizable face in order to vote. Certainly that is not too much of an imposition. I can already hear the cries from the Muslim community, “We cannot remove our face veils for a facial recognition scan!” Of course not, but a fingerprint or retina scan is very much possible without removing any “religious” wear. A biometric identification system just to ensure one eligible person, one vote, is well within our technical capability and must not be connected to how that person voted, only the fact that they showed up and voted already at location X. All of a sudden the chance for voter fraud goes down dramatically. What about those that vote absentee? They would need to be provided with access to a facial recognition or biometric collection station where they can have that scan done prior to mailing their absentee ballot (this could conceivably be done by means of PC or scanners). Any ballot found after the election that did not have an accompanying biometric scan approval code would be automatically rejected as fraudulent. If the voter wanted to take their case to court to prove disenfranchisement, then they could do that and provide evidence that they had a valid scan approval code but somehow it was disassociated from their ballot. My guess is appeals would be close to nonexistent. The only ones who will oppose this are those in favor of massive vote fraud and who’s ability to win elections depends on the continuation of such vote fraud. I am not naming a specific party, but it does seem to historically fall on one side.