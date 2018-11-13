Emmanuel Macron: Front man for the globalists

The French like to think of themselves a rationalists, but this is a conceit. Actually, they are champions of convoluted thought. Case in point are the French President's Emmanuel Macron comments on nationalism as a betrayal of patriotism. Here, Macron butchered the meaning of words and inserted his confused language into the public dialogue. But of course, Macron knew what he was saying. His ill-mannered comment was a premeditated jab aimed at President Trump, who recently proclaimed that he himself was a proud 'nationalist.' The French president's remark was a backhanded way of saying that Trump, his MAGA supporters, and the people of Eastern Europe were unpatriotic. I might add that the Chinese and Russians are nationalistic on steroids. In fact, the only group of people across the globe which tries to squelch their own nationalism is liberal Western man. Personally, I think it's due to a combination of too much prosperity and a guilt feeling for the prosperity and Western achievement which leads to this suicidal attitude.

But back to Monsieur Macron. His poor semantics aside, a straightforward translation of the French president's words into proper English is that nationalism is a betrayal to the allegiance (patriotism) of globalism. And that is quite true. Too bad Macron did not have the courage to say what he actually meant. Instead he hid his beliefs behind convoluted language. It is no secret that much of France and Western Europe greatly envies the U.S. Accordingly, the French public enjoys Macron's disrespectful antics towards Donald Trump and indirectly America. However, more astute observers in France are comparing their diminutive president as a 'frog trying to be an ox.' This is in reference to an Aesopian fable where a pretentious frog tries to blow himself up to be the size of an ox. The results? The frog explodes in the process. The moral of the story is that conceit can lead to self-destruction. People find it rather puzzling how Macron dares taunt the U.S. president when his own popularity at home is a mere 29%. If Trump's approval rating were that low, he would have been impeached by the Democrats long ago. But that 29 percent approval rating is a misreading of Macron popularity. To understand where Macron gets his arrogance, one has to realize that his popularity among the elites, intellectuals, and big moneyed globalists in France and indeed throughout Europe (and sadly America, too) is deep and strong. Manny is their chosen front man. Whether Macron falls in his next election or not is irrelevant to the globalists. Should he go down, they will find a replacement. As for Macron himself, he will have served his purpose and will be assured of a cushy position outside politics. In the little Frenchman's mind, it's win-win for him. The war against globalism and One World Government will be long and hard. The globalists hold the commanding heights. Institutions like the media and international organizations are on their side. So are mainstream religious organizations, even the Catholic Church. Globalists also control the big banks and major corporations. And Silicon Valley and hi-tech seem to be in full accordance with the One World agenda.