Zulu king backs South African white farmers against land seizures

South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress, is taking steps to change that nation's constitution and permit the seizure without compensation of land owned by white farmers. Notably, the leftists at the Southern Poverty Law Center demand that we avert our eyes from this situation because "white genocide" is a "dangerous myth." But there is already an ongoing epidemic of murder of white farmers. Statistics gathered by the private civil rights group AfriForum show this trend: The current constitutional measure would institutionalize the process of forced land transfer – in a less bloody manner, it is to be hoped.

The leader of the Zulu tribe, King Goodwill Zwelithini, chooses to ignore the SPLC (maybe he's a dangerous racist in their book?) and warn of the dangers of this policy, apparently because he has noticed that after neighboring Zimbabwe enacted a similar measure, people starved. Of course, major U.S. media are consigning this story to the memory hole, so we must go to overseas news outlets to find out. From News.com.au, the Murdoch empire's operation Down Under: SUPPORT for white South African farmers has arrived from unexpected quarters after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to expropriate land without compensation. Saying he wished to form a partnership with AfriForum, the Pretoria-based organisation fighting to save farming land and draw attention to the murder of white farmers, King Zwelithini said the Zulu nation needed food security. "I'm asking AfriForum of the Boers to come and help us, as they've introduced themselves to me that they are willing to work with me and my father's people to uplift agriculture in our land in order to have food," the King told a crowd in Durban. Just as with Kanye West, the king's abandonment of racialist orthodoxy has led to social media attacks on him. And to be sure, his position is mainly ceremonial, though according to many observers, he carries a lot of prestige among the 12 million Zulus of South Africa. And according to Reuters, "King Goodwill Zwelithini controls 2.8 million hectares, a fragmented sub-tropical area the size of Belgium, under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust." Meanwhile, the carnage continues: AfriForum has so far recorded 343 farm attacks and 45 farm murders for 2018. King Zwelithini does not want his tribesmen and women to starve. For that pragmatism, he is being excoriated. Hat tip: John McMahon Photo credit: Reinhardt Hartzenberg.