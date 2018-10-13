Hillary loses her security clearance, not with a bang but a whimper

Compared to the media conniption fits over revocation of John Brennan's security clearance in August (Washington Post headline: "Trump revoked John Brennan's security clearance. The long-term consequences may be dire"), Hillary Clinton's defenestration from the House of National Security is being portrayed as a "voluntary" matter. CBS News, for instance, headlines, "Hillary Clinton's security clearance revoked by her own request," as if she woke up one day and decided she could no longer stand the stress of reading about our national secrets. Quite obviously, she surrendered the clearance to avoid the embarrassment of having it taken away, much the way Paul Manafort surrendered himself to authorities to begin his imprisonment to avoid a humiliating police raid or manhunt. The only reason the public even found out about Hillary's humiliation is that Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley released a September 23 letter from the Department of State that informed him of the revocation/surrender. Read the letter here.

DOS did not want the information released at all. The penultimate paragraph of the letter reads: In accord with the letter's request, Grassley submitted the letter for clearance, and State blacked out the names of four individuals, presumably Hillary aides, who lost their clearances, in addition to Cheryl Mills, whom the State Department allowed to be named. Given the history of redactions done to prevent official embarrassment instead of protecting national security, these redactions need to be probed. By Mark Tapscott's count, Hillary was allowed to retain her security clearance "[t]hree-and-a-half years – or 1,279 days – after The New York Times exposed her use of a private email server to conduct official U.S. diplomatic business." Swamp bureaucracies move at a snail's pace, and delay until Democrats win control of Congress and the presidency is a strategy nobody articulates but everyone understands. Hillary caricature by Donkey Hotey.