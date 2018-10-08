Trump goes full Alinsky in the midterm race

Even before the disgraceful demonstrations on Saturday, with fanatics in the Senate Gallery sequentially screaming in an effort to disrupt a vote whose outcome they didn't like, and before demonstrators broke through police lines and pounded on the doors of the Supreme Court's Temple of Justice, President Trump spoke out against "mob rule" in his Topeka, Kansas rally on Friday.

Fifty years after left-wing riots during the Chicago Democratic National Convention handed an election issue and victory to Richard M. Nixon, the left has handed a similar opportunity to President Trump in his efforts to maintain control of the House of Representatives and enhance the GOP Senate majority.

First he invoked compassion for the Kavanaugh family targeted by an "angry mob":

What he and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable. In their quest for power, the radical Democrats have turned into an angry mob with this screaming and the shouting, not from the 200 people, those people couldn't fit in the front row. Look what we have here tonight.

Then he enlarged on the danger to Republic of the Democrats' reliance on "mob rule" (video here):

You don't hand matches to an arsonists and you don't get power to an angry left-wing mob. That is what they have become.

On Twitter, he followed Alinsky's last and possibly most potent law. The 13th entry in Rules for Radicals reads, "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

In the person of George Soros, convicted felon and billionaire financier, Trump has the perfect Bond villain to act as the personification of the ruthless puppetmasters manipulating the politics for their own gain.

It didn't take long for Trump to be labeled a "conspiracy theorist," but as it happens, this is a theory with a lot of supporting data. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, a much honored journalist, Asra Q. Nomani published an article in the Wall Street Journal yesterday laying out how "Saturday's protests and unlawful disruptions were brought to us by a well-funded network."

I am a liberal feminist whose views on abortion and same-sex marriage align with the Democratic Party's. Yet while most demonstrators are not paid for their efforts, the protests at the Capitol Saturday, and the ones that have included stalking lawmakers inside and outside their offices, are organized by groups of which Mr. Soros is an important patron. I started following the money for the "resistance" when it was born, hours after Election Day 2016. I have organized my findings in a spreadsheet I have made public. At least 50 of the largest organizations that participated as "partners" in the Jan. 21, 2017, Women's March had received grants from Mr. Soros's Open Society Foundations or similar funds in the "House of Soros," as his philanthropic empire was once called internally. The number of Soros-backed partners has grown to at least 80. At least 20 of the largest groups that led the Saturday anti-Kavanaugh protests have been Open Society grantees. On Saturday I also studied the fine print on the signs as protesters waved them defiantly at the Capitol and the high court. They came from a familiar list of Democratic interest groups that have received millions from Mr. Soros: the American Civil Liberties Union, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Center for Popular Democracy, Human Rights Campaign and on and on. MoveOn.org, a Democratic organizing and lobbying group founded with Soros money, sent its army of partisan followers regular missives that led them to a Google form to ask for train tickets and places to stay. ... The agitators even have help with their handmade signs. Across the street from the Supreme Court, a woman uses supplies provided by UltraViolet Action to write, in Spanish: "No more rapists in power." Back on the Capitol lawn, people from Megaphone Strategies, a public-relations firm founded by former Obama adviser Van Jones, manage interview requests from USA Today and other news outlets. Women's March lieutenants exchange T-shirts for completed "Legal Support Sheets" with information in case of arrest. Suddenly everyone stands to walk in unison to the Capitol steps. When they arrive, the few Capitol Police officers on the scene silently watch them. The protesters walk up the stairs – though they don't "storm" them, as the leaders have claimed. There are no barricades, no phalanx of armed police. Rethink Media created a "social media strategy sheet" back in August for anti-Kavanaugh protesters. One talking point: "Kavanaugh was hand-picked by dark money groups and their billionaire backers." Rethink Media is itself a Soros grantee, and Saturday's protests and unlawful disruptions were part of a well-funded, orchestrated network that books buses, hotel rooms and churches for such agitation. ... MoveOn.org announced that its call the night after Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation would feature Ana Maria Archila, the Colombia-born sexual-assault victim who cornered Sen. Jeff Flake in a Senate elevator last month and screamed "Look at me!" She is co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy. Her salary was listed as $156,333, with a bonus of $21,378, in a recent Internal Revenue Service 990 form.

President Trump is campaigning hard from now until November 6, with several rallies a week planned. There is plenty more time to call out the Democrats for their turn to the hard left and their reliance on mob violence and their plans to disrupt the institutions of our democracy (Electoral College abolition or court-packing, anyone?).

But Alinsky was right: you need a face of evil, and Providence has given Trump the best real-life version of Auric Goldfinger one could imagine.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky