The new media line: That Democrats are 'authentic'

This one pushes that line and amounts to a puff piece extolling Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke. It also tries to enhance the image of fake Indian and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Associated Press, in its midterm analysis, thinks it's come up with the final say about what's really going on as it crosses its fingers for a blue wave: authenticity. It's saying that Democrats are looking for authentic candidates, and boy, has it got them. It's another day and another national article campaigning to elect Democrats masquerading as a news article.

Beto O'Rourke's response to a question during a Houston town hall meeting this past summer lasted only four minutes. But for some Democrats it said everything. It was authentic. In an exchange that quickly went viral, the Democrat congressman and Senate hopeful was asked whether he found NFL players who knelt during the national anthem to be disrespectful. A passionate O'Rourke told the room of Texans, not necessarily a sympathetic crowd, that he could "think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights." For national Democrats, it was the type of moment that epitomized a common buzzword in Democratic circles – "authenticity" – and the push to present candidates in a more open, unvarnished manner offering a window to their values. The push also coincides as the #MeToo movement has demanded greater accountability, and social media allows a candidate such as O'Rourke to draw thousands of Twitter views of his speeches from behind the wheel of his pickup truck. In one notable move, Warren cooperated with an exhaustive Boston Globe investigation during the summer. The paper found that the senator's career as a law professor was not helped by her assertions that she has a Native American heritage.

The article says how authentic Beto is because he supports the freedom to kneel during the National Anthem. The reporters forgot to mention how willing Beto is to lie about his DUI arrest when he was 26 years old. According to the Washington Post article below, Beto gave a practiced lie as an answer. How authentic is that?

During a debate with his rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.) was asked point-blank about a drunken-driving incident when he was 26: Did he try to leave the scene of the crash? The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News had recently obtained police reports of the collision and reported that O'Rourke had done so. O'Rourke responded with what appeared to be a well-practiced answer. He flatly denied trying to leave the scene of the crash but added that driving drunk was a "terrible mistake" and that he would not provide an excuse. He then segued into a riff about the importance of second chances.

Beto seemed to care as much about the people in the other vehicle as Ted Kennedy did when he left a mistress to die in one when he was 37 years old, all to protect his political power. The media and other Democrats liked to pretend Ted cared about women.

Warren claimed she was of Indian heritage to get ahead at Harvard, and she got ahead and rich, so how can the media say credibly that her lies didn't help her?

I honestly can think of a lot of words describing Democratic politicians, but "authentic" is not one of them. I've seen little indication that Democrats care any more about authenticity this year than any other year.

Beto and other Democrats care about freedom to kneel during the National Anthem, but they certainly don't think we have freedom of choice on health care, freedom of choice on schools, or freedom to keep more of the money we earn to spend as we like.

Democrats don't seem to care about freedom of speech or freedom of religion at all. They intentionally stifle free speech on college campuses and supported the IRS as that agency stifled the speech of political opponents. They supported President Obama and his Justice Department as they sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for daring to believe they had the freedom to abide by their religious beliefs on health care.

There was nothing authentic or genuine as Democrats pushed Obamacare with a series of lies like that you could keep your health care and your doctor if you liked, and that Obamacare would reduce the deficit.

There is nothing authentic about Democrats, who, over the years, have said they would be tough on illegal immigration when they never had any intent to actually crack down. Democrats certainly aren't actively campaigning throughout the U.S. on open borders, which is what they want. Sanctuary cities and states are not popular, so they keep those policies under wraps.

When Democrats say they are for the rule of law and equal treatment under the law, that is obviously not true, as they overlooked massive criminal violations by Hillary Clinton, Obama, and others, including many cases of perjury. Under Obama, the IRS and Justice Department were weaponized, and that is what we can count on if Democrats again are in charge.

There is nothing authentic or honest about Senator Bob Menendez, yet he is supported for re-election.

Democrats are clearly not authentic when they seek to destroy industries and set policy based on inaccurate, manipulated computer models.

There is nothing authentic about liberal billionaires like Gates, Zuckerberg, Buffett, Soros, and Bezos as they do everything they can to lower their personal and corporate income taxes and individual estate taxes while telling us minions to pay more.

Gore, Kerry, and others who have multiple mansions and fly in corporate jets obviously don't think humans are destroying the Earth or don't care.

The #MeToo Movement is obviously not authentic, because to this day, its members don't care about all the women Bill and Hillary have physically and mentally abused.

There is nothing authentic or honest about a party that seeks to destroy a judge based on unverifiable stories, that seeks to destroy Trump with a made up dossier, and seeks to destroy Kanye West because he dares to think for himself.

The least authentic Democrats are journalists who actively campaign for Democrats each day with garbage stories like this and seek to destroy Trump and Republicans every day despite the great economy and extremely high consumer and business confidence ratings. Journalists are essentially campaign volunteers who willingly spread Democrat talking points and therefore aren't doing their job.

