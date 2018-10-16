Just when you think Kyrsten Sinema couldn't get nuttier, here comes the witchcraft...

As I wrote the other day, gaffe- and idiocy-prone Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema is shaping up as the Christine O'Donnell of the Arizona Senate race . Everything is there but the witchcraft, an unguarded reference to which sank the inexperienced O'Donnell's campaign.

Here's what the Washington Examiner found:

Emails obtained by the Washington Examiner show Sinema inviting a prominent coven of feminist witches in Arizona called Pagan Cluster to celebrate International Women's Day and to protest the war in March of 2003. Code Pink protesters wore pink, obviously enough, and the Women in Black wore black. But Sinema encouraged the witches to wear "colorful clothing and come ready to dance, twirl, and stay in touch with your inner creativity and with the Earth."

Like O'Donnell, who glibly told an interviewer she "dabbled" in witchcraft, Sinema dabbled, too – a lot. Actually, she took a full deep dive.

Why would she invite a bunch of witchcraft practitioners to an anti-war event when there were so many others to choose from? It sounds as though those were the people she knew.

It has a different flavor from O'Donnell's revelations of her teenage past. This was someone who wasn't a troubled teen looking for empowerment; this is someone who...likes this stuff.

The left-right contrast is pretty strong on this one.

It follows from Sinema's other instances of bad political judgment from her past: saying she didn't care if someone joins the Taliban to shoot U.S. troops (a comment her rival, Republican fighter pilot Martha McSally, called "treason"), her defense of anarchists destroying property, her claim that Arizona is the meth lab of democracy and other Arizona insults, and her characterization of U.S. soldiers as evil demons in her past literature.

The piled up list can be read here.

The only thing missing was the O'Donnellian witchcraft, and, well, here's the witchcraft.

So much for Mrs. Moderate. This person is not only a left-wing extremist; she's a bit of a nut. This witchcraft revelation should sink the last floating rafters of her failing campaign.