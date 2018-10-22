The emptiness of the sexual revolution

The great fantasy of the sexual revolution is that women would not be objectified and we would all be liberated. These are lies. No one was set free and women are more objectified than ever. Americans warmly embrace discussion about revolutions. Given our history, we see them through the filter of a self-sacrificing altruistically motivated underdog who manages, through heroic effort and purity of purpose, to remove the shackles and set free the powerless and oppressed, thereby setting the world right.

Any discussion of the sexual revolution ought to begin with challenging the presupposition that such a revolution even happened. The real truth is there was never any revolution at all. We did not revolt, we were attacked. The attack’s target is the foundational relationship between man and woman, and thereby reaches its ultimate target, our relationship with God. The seeming inconsistency of the LGBT movement (for the L and G “Because I was born that way” and the T “Because I was born the wrong way”) makes sense when viewed as contradictory attacks consistent in their target. For evolutionists, there is no basis for right or wrong or even the existence of a moral high ground. For atheists, reality is a continuum of random accidents. Life is void of design, brief, and assuredly ends in death. As there is nothing beyond death, in the here and now we need be concerned with only that which works. In a world based on survival of the fittest, might makes right and to the victor belong the spoils. The atheist’s definitions of good and evil are written not on our hearts by a loving and eternal Creator, but on crumbling parchment in vanishing ink. In that world a predator’s attack is no more than natural selection, and like beauty, right and wrong are only in the eyes of the beholder. We know better. And we know where to find the truth. For creationists the basis for the moral high ground is that Creator: So, God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. Embracing our sexuality is not about denying the biological realities of how we are born. Neither is it man unto himself nor woman without man, but in the two joined-becoming-one. It is that joining in which we best reflect the image of God. That relationship is the whole that is greater than the sum of its parts. Attacking it is the revolt. Making clear the attack is our first defense.