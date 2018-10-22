A master smackdown for Ben Rhodes on Twitter

It says something about the Republican Party that their electoral strategy depends on intimidating and preventing as many people as possible from voting. https://t.co/G5aFd3IYyR







The former Deputy National Security Advisor who couldn't get a security clearance without a waiver, was after all, President Obama's "mind meld" and if you've ever wondered why Obama always sounded so smarmy and sanctimonous, well, now you know who was writing his Teleprompter. Naturally, he went after President Trump for calling for electoral integrity, a very big issue for Republicans who have watched Al Franken take a Senate seat after a suspiciously small recount victory, and then cast the deciding vote for Obamacare. Funny how he still has his security clearance with that kind of sniping.

All was going well, and Rhodes's Twitter echo chamber was cheering him, giving him 19,440 'likes...'

Until his tweet was spotted by the steel-trap legal mind of Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit, who firmly gave him the kibbosh:

It says something that Democrats regard "voting" and "voting fraudulently" as indistinguishable. https://t.co/rETVrd8Icz — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) October 21, 2018

Rhodes came out looking like a boob after that, which is what he's been all along.