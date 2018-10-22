Making abortion a sacrament: Chelsea Clinton was on to something

Here was the incident, back in September, where she said it :

Not too long ago, Chelsea Clinton made an apparent fool of herself by declaring the right to an abortion a "Christian" thing and the outlawing of abortion "unchristian."

Chelsea concluded that it's "unchristian" to outlaw the fatal procedure of abortion: "That's unconscionable to me, and also, I'm sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction, but as a deeply religious person, it's also unchristian to me."

By her logic, that makes Mother Teresa, who hated abortion vehemently, the most "unchristian" of them all, see.

Such crazythought apparently is going around on the left, which would explain why she was comfortable saying it out loud, sacramentalizing the ultimate profanity, and attempting to extricate herself from her earlier gaffe that abortion is an economy-booster.

An alert reader of American Thinker sent us these pictures of a flyer being posted around Columbus, Ohio, showing what's going on on the left, via email:

Are these people serious?

I checked around, and sure enough, this isn't some joke meme by conservative extremists. The religious group that places its name besides Planned Parenthood really does exist, and its events calendar includes abortion "clinic blessings" through the end of the year – invitation only, as they say, although one of them must have changed his mind and printed up the flyers.

The group, called "The Ohio Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice," uses the trademark purple print of the well heeled abortion lobby. I recall seeing that color flood the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008. It features faces of pro-choice clerics and activists, most of them repeated in different photos, so it has to be a small group. Given its evidence of cash, not the least because of its obviously pricey website, it may well be an astroturf group, also given the insanity of their ideas.

What it goes to show is the mainstreaming of the otherwise vile idea that abortion, the sacrificing of a fully formed baby for the convenience of the parents, is somehow a "sacrament." Obviously, someone's trying to mainstream that idea, calling evil good and good evil, and Chelsea Clinton's been right there with them, promoting the lunacy.

Expect more of this as another bad (and particularly Orwellian) idea from the left coming down the pike.