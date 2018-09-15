Chelsea Clinton declares abortion bans 'un-Christian'

But for Chelsea Clinton, who's always a little out there with her logic, it has its uses. Speaking for Sirius radio, she effectively declared abortion rights 'Christian,' by claiming that efforts to end them are 'un-Christian.'

Christianity is quite anathema to the left, given the energy with which it seeks to erase it from the public square.

According to the Daily Wire, which has the video:

"How do you keep going in the hopes that your daughter doesn't have to have this fight?" asked intersectional feminist and Signal Boost co-host Jess McIntosh, referencing the "fight" to keep abortion legal. "Every day I make the moral choice to be optimistic that my efforts and my energies, particularly when I’m fortunate enough to be in partnership with fellow travelers, hopefully will make a difference," responded Chelsea. "And when I think about all of the statistics — that are painful — of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre-Roe [v. Wade] and how many women died and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices, we just can’t go back to that," she continued. Chelsea concluded that it's "unchristian" to outlaw the fatal procedure of abortion: "That’s unconscionable to me, and also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction, but as a deeply religious person, it’s also unchristian to me."

It's grotesque, given that abortion ends a human life and has since led to an abhorrent commercial trade in body parts profiteering by Planned Parenthood. If this is what being moral and "deeply religious" and 'Christian' means nowadays, as Clinton advises, count me and a lot of us with the atheists. Nice to see how she points the finger who's 'unchristian.' Mother Teresa, who sought to save every life no matter how unloved (and who hated abortion vehemently) must be by Chelsea's logic the ultimate 'unchristian.'

I suppose we could try to unpack Chelsea's logic, from her point of view to be fair, as Snopes, sitting there at the top of the Google search of Chelsea would want you to do:

Chelsea would have you think that women will inevitably die if abortion is outlawed, but doesn't seem to notice that someone else dies if it's not - some 60 million in fact. She apparently thinks women are these automatons who can't be dissuaded from abortion, and therefore must be accommodated, as if those in troubled pregnancies are always accompanied by iron wills to kill. The pope recently changed the stance of the Catholic Church to end any support for the death penalty and got a lot of praise from the left for it. But Pope Chelsea hasn't gotten that memo about the broader value of human lives, favoring instead the disposal fully formed babies as part and parcel of being a "deeply religious person" and Christian. As if Margaret Sanger and Gloria Steinem and all the other bigtime pushers of abortion, by her logic, represented the height of Christianity rather than what was said at the time: women's 'liberation.' Apparently, there's no baby involved, just a 'choice.'

It's nonsensical slop. But it's also notable because it comes hot on the heels of Chelsea's earlier misfire on abortion, made just weeks ago, that abortion was an economic stimulus package, creating $3.5 trillion in economic growth. More abortions, bigger economic boom?

That fell flat. Now she's turned to her Christian values.

Obviously, she is trying to say something to ingratiate herself to the Planned Parenthood crowd, coming up with ever newer and more creative reasons for justifying abortion's charnel houses and body parts trade. Since the latter forks out big campaign cash, maybe she's singing for her supper, looking for campaign cash. But she's come off as an idiot this second time, given that abortion has never been part of the Christian values system, but actually been very much a part of the opposite. The Bolsheviks, after all, were the first to legalize abortion.

What it really shows is what an amazing tin ear she has for issues, unable to make arguments that don't repel.

Maybe she should just stop talking about abortion and go back to writing ... children's books.

Image credit: Wellcome Images, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0