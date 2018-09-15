How the American flag has become a symbol of defiance during Florence

There, framed in the live shot, was an American flag - dubbed "Kevin" by some kids watching as the storm rolled in. Needless to say, the flag took a beating in the hurricane force winds. But even tattered and torn, the picture of that flag went viral. It expressed something inexpressible about the indomitable spirit of the people in North Carolina.

Frying Pan Tower sits on a spit of land located 32 miles off the coast of southeastern North Carolina. As Hurricane Florence crashed ashore, hundreds of thousands of people watched thanks to a camera mounted on the old Coast Guard light structure, which has become a bed and breakfast.

A company, Flag and Banner, reached out to Neal and is donating a new flag to the Frying Pan Tower. Neal said the new banner will be put up as soon as it's safe to do so. As for Kevin, it will be donated for auction with funds going towards Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

Interestingly, a flag company has donated another flag to fly over Frying Pan Tower with the battered emblem going to be auctioned off to benefit Florence relief efforts:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media after Friday’s game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

"Hey folks, the last time we were out we put up a new flag. With respect, we will retire and replace it next trip. We see the tears and know that good men and women fought for America and are honored to fly old glory! Please understand, this is a hurricane. We are not on the tower and can't go outside and replace it yet. Be safe and smart, Richard"

Contrast those heartfelt sentiments with Colin Kaepernick's expressed reasons for his protest against the national anthem:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Mediaafter Friday’s game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

No comparison is necessary.

