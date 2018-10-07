Kavanaugh confirmation battle boomerang: the GOP establishment and the Russia Hoax

The political fallout from the Kavanaugh nomination is still being sorted out. Additional fallout from this entire episode may be manifested in a new willingness -- dare I say resolve? -- on the part of even establishment GOP types to take the drastic action needed to put the Russia Hoax to rest once and for all. Hitherto, many Republicans appear to have been content to allow President Trump's hands to be tied -- or, kept occupied -- by the Mueller "probe" fiasco. That was apparent in the Administration's early going, when the Republicans defeated themselves over Obamacare and, of course, in the actual appointment of a Special Counsel. Two factors may now be in play to change that attitude.

The first, of course is Trump's consistent and impressive record of achievement and his demonstrated ability to bond with ordinary American voters -- nothing succeeds like success. And getting Kavanaugh confirmed was not only a big success, it kept faith with a major campaign promise on which Trump ran. The second factor, however, is the demonstration of ruthless radicalism on the part of not merely fringe Leftists but also on the part of Democrats who had hitherto been regarded as part of the Washington Establishment. There is no better example in that regard than Dianne Feinstein. The Democrat Establishment has not distanced itself even from the calls to violence of the radical Left and has at times aligned with those calls. Republicans, even those of the GOPe variety, now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that each one of them could be the next to be subjected to the Leftist hate and smear machine, with George Soros' almost limitless money available, ready to back it up. Doxxing, such as that used against prominent Republican Senators, may only be the start. That has to be a sobering thought for anyone in public life. Senator Grassley's relatively recent expressed assurances to President Trump that he will make time for hearings on a replacement Attorney General are a strong indication that the GOPe now sees their lot linked to President Trump -- including in the Russia Hoax, which is the focus of the President's anger with Jeff Sessions. Other factors may make such hearings unnecessary, but Grassley's statement in that regard are to me a strong indication, as Grassley is unlikely to have spoken in such a way about a sitting Republican AG without some consensus of Republican senators behind him.