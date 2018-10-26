Guess who's speaking out against caravan border jumpers?

Latinos and Hispanics, legally here in the U.S. are speaking out against the caravan heading north from Honduras to the U.S.

According to the Daily Caller, they're saying things like this:

“How is it possible that a caravan from Central America is on it’s way to the U.S. and the people are speaking the way they’re speaking, demanding to get in. No sir, this isn’t their country and they need to respect it,” one man said. Another woman told Megid, “like the president says, they can come here, but they need to come here legally like the rest of us.” Megid also spoke with a Honduran woman who says she came to the U.S. in the last caravan from Central America. “It’s not right that so many people are heading to the U.S. in this Honduran caravan,” she said.

It squares with what a lot of Latinos and Hispanics are thinking, at least the ones I know.

Because unlike the black community, they aren't a near-monolith on the political front. Trump got a healthy 29% of their vote, in what USAToday called "another election surprise" which suggests a rather unfamiliarity with Latinos, who by the way, hate being called that. (Like Italian-Americans and Irish-Americans, they're happy to just be called by their country of origin as a shorthand even though they are Americans - e.g., Venezuelans, Cubans, Mexicans, etc.)

There are plenty of conservative and libertarian Latinos, too. Off the top of my head, one of the most interesting, Lydia Ortega, runs the San Jose State University economics department and ran for California's lieutenant governor's slot. I voted for her.

Many very conservative Latinos live in the Los Angeles area, working class and sometimes very elite. I know one working class family in the construction industry that was originally from the Guadalajara area, refugees from the Cristero persecution of the early 20th century, who moved to Glendale to get away from all the illegals and their mayhem around South Pasadena. They can't stand lawbreaking, including immigration lawbreaking. Two-time Pulitzer prize-winning cartoonist Michael Ramirez in the Los Angeles area would kill you if you called him Mexican, but yes, half his ancestry is also of Cristero Mexican origin, and his views on illegality are perfectly visible in his art. I have an Argentinian friend who pulled herself up by her bootstraps, starting as a Miami club hostess owing to her spectacular beauty, and moving on to become a Los Angeles Police Department officer, and is now working on her masters in psychology to become a psychologist. An amazing immigrant success story, and she's conservative as hell. Of course she's against the lawbreakers.

New Mexico is loaded with conservatives of Hispanic origin, and so is Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. Let's not even get started Miami Cubans and Miami Venezuelans in Florida.

People like this in fact are "normals" as Kurt Schlichter would say, people who obey the rules, work hard, achieve success, and expect no favors, no goodies, no free stuff, and are no different from other normal Americans. They like rule of law. They like one set of laws for everyone, not two. They like laws to mean what they say. It's all part of being normal and conservative.

And yes, they get lumped in with what Democrats imagine is Their Vote. Lately, the news has been citing a Pew study suggesting that Latinos have "serious concerns" about their place in America. I read the study closely and found that it did not distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. Take out the mixed immigrant count from it and you see a healthy regard among Latinos for Trump and his agenda, as well as a healthy regard for his economy. If you're here illegally, yes, your work prospects have probably gone down.

So to say Latino-Americans are against Trump is nonsense, and to say they all support the leftwing Chavista-inspired caravan is absolute nonsense.

Based on the random people Univision found, sentiment against illegal immigration is high among random Latinos. Their quotes suggest they dislike the arrogance, the entitlement, and the inability to address rule of law of the immigration activists whipping up Central America's migrants. They don't want to see the place they came to become the place they left, because the biggest difference we see out there is that the U.S. has rule of law and the other countries do not. Even Hernando de Soto, who wrote 'The Mystery of Capital' pinpointed that difference between the two places. Latin Americans and U.S. Americans get along great with each other all the time, always amazed at how like each other they are, I hear this over and over and think it myself. The problem is illegality, and the caravan is a open advertisement and advocacy of just that.

Any questions as to why so many Latinos are speaking out?

Image credit: Ali Zifan, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0