Fake bombs are not bombs. Fake news is fake news.

As Roger L. Simon wrote , it doesn't matter who built those little fake not-pipe bombs, the intent is clear. The message? See, it isn't only the left that is vicious and violent. The right is violent too! Whoever is guilty of perpetrating this latest stunt is irrelevant; their intent is obvious. Demonstrate that there are lunatics on the right too! Great plan.

The fake news of the day has been disingenuously pretending that any those persons to whom the fake bombs were addressed were in any danger. They were not. Who sends bombs to people who do not open their own mail?

Underestimating the intelligence of the American people is a progressive conceit. People on the left are confident that those not on their "team" are all troglodytes.

We on the right cannot escape knowing their Marxist/socialist opinions, their plans for transforming America. We are subjected to their views and values all day, every day, in print and on television. But they know nothing of what or how we think or what our values are. The young know nothing about the truth of American history or the Constitution. Everything they have been taught is wrong.

With the exception those educated at Hillsdale College and a few other places, they know nothing about the Founding of this nation, the Constitution or the Revolutionary War that won our independence. They know nothing of the facts of the Civil War, Lincoln or the truth of the racism that characterized the Democratic Party then and still does; it is the left that defines all of us by skin color and/or on one scale of victimhood or another.

Ever so gradually, though, people are waking up to the left's disdain for us all -- black, white, brown, they view us all with contempt. The videos released by Project Veritas, however anecdotal, are instructive. Bredesen, McCaskill and Heitcamp are exactly the frauds conservatives always knew them to be. None of them should ever have been elected to public office. Nor should have been Robert Menendez in NJ, Keith Ellison in MN, or Andrew Gillum in FL. All of them are corrupt to their cores. They became politicians to become wealthy and powerful and each of them did. Yet they are small-time hoods compared to the Clintons and Obamas. They all lack honesty and ethics.

The American left to this day is unable to accept the results of the 2016 election. So certain that their candidate would prevail they have suffered a psychotic break from which they have not recovered. Every sentient being now knows that it was Hillary, the DNC, FBI, DOJ, and the NSA that collaborated to prevent Trump from becoming President. She/they fabricated the "dossier," planted spies in the Trump campaign, falsified FISA warrants, and leaked to the media. Their plan was a deep state coup like nothing else in US history. All the evidence is out there for all to see and read. And still the left clings to the belief that they can bring Trump down with their coordinated, cooperative, "we're-all-on-the-same-page" dictate that he colluded with Russia to win.

If there is one thing that characterizes the left it is that they are on the same page. They do not deviate from the Schumer/Pelosi orders from headquarters. Conservatives do not share this "all on the same page" rule. They run the gamut from wishy-washy RINOs like Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse and Bob Corker to courageous conservatives like Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Ron De Santis, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, and Mark Meadows. There are more but given the power they could wield, not enough. Too many of them are cowards.

The Democrats are now a far left party and not one of them deviates from the party line. Republicans are still a herd of unbroken wild horses, especially since Trump was elected President. Too many of them are scared to utter the truth, that Trump is a great President!

All of which brings us back to the fake bombs, the left’s October surprise to swing an election. The migrant army marching toward our southern border was likely a lefty ploy. They hoped to have the specter of "children in cages" on Election Day to rout Republicans.

The Democrats still have not grasped the majority of Americans' horror at this coming invasion, and it was backfiring. So a person or persons unknown deployed the fake bomb scare; phony, inert, devices lacking detonating devices, meant to look like bombs but clearly evident as a hoax to bomb experts. Those who were in the room with the device sent to CNN took pictures of it and tweeted them out They knew it was not dangerous the minute they saw it but are so convinced the rest of us are idiots that they pretended it was an actual threat.

Source: Twitter, via the New York Post

Whoever the maker of the fake bombs turns out to be is, as Roger Simon asserted, irrelevant. It is the mainstream media that is the malefactor in our life and time. Jeff Zucker of CNN blamed Trump for the fake mail bombs as if CNN is not hugely responsible for the vicious political climate. Anchors on CNN, like those on MSNBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and ABC regularly lie, omit news they do not like, and strive to indoctrinate how we all think about every issue that affects us all day after day. They should be ignored because they do not report the news, they are the enemy of truth and the American way.

If ever there were a sign that we should all vote and vote Republican, this ridiculous fake bomb scare is it.