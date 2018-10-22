Ellison thought Farrakhan had 'some things to offer'

The Democratic Party's Number Two, Keith Ellison, has been trying to explain himself lately.

Rep. Keith Ellison insisted on Sunday he has been denouncing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan since the early-1990s, even though he met with Farrakhan a few times over the last few years, including privately in 2016. Ellison, the No. 2 man at the Democratic National Committee, said he was drawn to Farrakhan in the early 1990s because he was speaking about civil rights. “At that time he had some things, I thought, he had some things to offer," Ellison, D-Minn., said in a debate with Doug Wardlow, who is also running to be Minnesota's next attorney general.

But the more he speaks, the less credible he looks. Ellison really thought Farrrakhan had "some things to offer"?

Hey, we did, too. At the time Farrakhan was enticing Ellison, we could obviously see what he was offering: A full steaming pile of anti-Semitism on a platter, with no sugar-coating. He first got his name in the news with statements like this, via Wikipedia:

In 1984, after returning from a visit to Libya Farrakhan delivered a sermon that was recorded by a Chicago Sun Times reporter. A transcript from part of the sermon was published in The New York Times: Toward the end of that portion of his speech that was recorded, Mr. Farrakhan said: "Now that nation called Israel never has had any peace in 40 years and she will never have any peace because there can be no peace structured on injustice, thievery, lying and deceit and using the name of God to shield your dirty religion under His holy and righteous name.[83] Farrakhan has repeatedly denied referring to Judaism as a "gutter religion" explaining that he was instead referring to what he believed was the Israeli Government's use of Judaism as a political tool.

It's a distinction without a difference.

He kept getting his name in the news by spouting more things like this:

At a meeting of the Nation of Islam at Madison Square Garden in 1985, Farrakhan said of the Jews: "And don't you forget, when it's God who puts you in the ovens, it's forever!"

And this was a guy Ellison thought had 'some things to offer'? The rabid anti-Semitism was his public face, and somehow Ellison found that attractive.

Now he's running the Democratic Party, and still meeting the Calypso King of Hate on the side, according to the Examiner, while denying all along that he has any connections to the guy.

And that he got to that place speaks mountains about Democrats and their priorities - because it wasn't just Ellison hobnobbing with Farrakhan, President Obama hobnobbed with him, too, and Farrakhan got himself a placement besides former President Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Is this a non-credible denial, or what? Ellison seems to have been steeped in Farrakhanism, and all we see now is that he's trying to deny it. Reason enough to get to the polls in November to send the Democrats a message.