Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar calls his Black September grandpa a 'legend'

Latest out from Breitbart News is that he praised his grandpa, Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, the chief of intelligence for the Black September terrorist outfit, as a " legend " to live up to as recently as 2015. Kid you not, here it is , and you can see the actual Instagram post at this link :

Ammar Campa-Najjar, who constantly portrays himself as a moderate Democrat Christian of Mexican-Palestinian origin, has a funny past he might want to address. These days, he's yelling about his opponent Duncan Hunter, Jr.'s ads as, you guessed it, " racist ." At the same time, retired generals are warning the public he's a security risk.

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar referred to his Palestinian terrorist grandfather, Muhammad Yousef al-Najjar, as a "legend" in an Instagram post in 2015 – though he told the media earlier his year he condemns his grandfather's actions. Muhammad Yousef al-Najjar, also known as Abu Yusuf or Abu Youssef Al-Najjar, was "a senior member of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September that murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics," according to the Times of Israel. He was assassinated by Israeli commandoes in Beirut in 1973. In addition, Palestinian Media Watch identifies the late al-Najjar as "[Yasser] Arafat's deputy, and commander of operations for the terrorist organization Black September."

The Breitbart post explains that Campa-Najjar's Black September grandpa is still a revered name in Palestinian-world. The odious, brutal terrorist, who played a key role in the gruesome 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli Olympic athletes and got rubbed out by Israeli commandos as a result of it, has been posthumously awarded the "grand star of honor" by the current Palestinian government and got a hospital in Gaza named after him. Legend, indeed. Lot of street cred in that one among the world's terrorist scum. Campa-Najjar's dad, Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, declared he was proud of his dad.

Ammar Campa-Najjar had copious praise for his father, so it's pretty natural to wonder what Dad taught him derived from the values of Black September grandpa.

Breitbart reports that there are indicators that those creepy ties to one of the top terrorists of the 20th century have continued down the family line, because Campa-Najjar mentioned being fed as a baby by the wife of notorious terrorist kingpin Yasser Arafat. Black September grandpa was Arafat's right-hand man.

Obviously, he was in tight with this group.

Any questions as to why one prominent headline in the San Diego Union-Tribune today is "Three generals join Rep. Hunter's claim that his opponent is a national security risk"?

Campa-Najjar is vigorously protesting that line of argument, which has also shown up in Hunter's ads. But seriously. This guy shows evidence of being more than a little palsy with top terrorists detested by most Americans because obviously, he benefited from it at the time. Why isn't he explaining that to voters instead of yelling racism?

It is a problem, because he might win the election. Although Hunter represents a rare red district in California, he's been indicted on corruption charges, and it doesn't look as if he's going to get out of them. Voting for him is basically voting for his successor. Whoever that is, it's vastly preferable to a leftist who has concealed his terrorist-family past and would have us think he's just Mister Moderate.