AZ Dem senate candidate summoned witches for anti-war protest

Emails from 2009, when Sinema was an antiwar protest organizer, show the candidate inviting a coven of witches to a protest, asking them to wear "colorful clothing and come ready to dance, twirl, and stay in touch with your inner creativity and with the Earth."

Three weeks before an election, politicians pray that whatever skeletons are in their closet remain hidden. For the Democratic candidate for Senate from Arizona, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, no such luck.

Washington Examiner:

The Sinema campaign would not say why she invited the witches or clarify why she thought members of the occult deserved a seat at the table during discussions concerning war and peace. The witches in question, it should be noted, claim to practice only nonviolent magic. Per the about section on their webpage, theirs is a peaceful and democratic kind of sorcery. Out of the broom closet and into the public square, the Pagan Cluster focuses "sharing spiritual insights and participating in direct democracy." Their visions are decidedly liberal and many of their coven "have roots in the Reclaiming Tradition of feminist Witchcraft." This sort of hocus pocus wasn't isolated either. Later that year, in November, Sinema attended a similar anti-war rally, this one in Miami and with other pagans. In emails obtained by the Washington Examiner and archived online via the WaybackMachine, she writes about "singing and spiraling in the pagan's circle only 5 rows back from the police line." The magic was not enough to stop a police crackdown apparently. Sinema described the subsequent crowd control and arrests as "brutal."

Sinema will now have to conjure up a good explanation for her "spiraling."

Indeed, paganism is about as bad as it gets for a politician. Just ask Delaware Republican Christine O'Donnell, who was forced to declare, "I am not a witch" in a 2010 campaign ad for her Senate run after a clip from an old Bill Maher show revealed that she "dabbled" in witchcraft when she was young. It destroyed her campaign and handed Democrat Chris Coons the election.

Sinema won't be destroyed by the revelation. After all, she's a Democrat, and such kooky things are expected of liberals. More problematic for the Democrat are the continuing revelations about her antiwar activities and rhetoric that show her to be something of a radical.

In Arizona, liberals might get away with being a little kooky, but radicalism won't sell.