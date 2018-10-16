Conservative Campaign Committee: Final midterms road trip

With the midterm elections only weeks away, this is our Conservative Campaign Committee's final road trip to keep the GOP in control of the House and Senate. Mary and I will not return home until after the November 6 election. Upon landing in Denver, the game plan was to pile into an SUV and drive eight hours to Montana to campaign for Matt Rosendale. Snow and freezing rain forced us to spend a few nights in Denver.

A few days ago, my wife Mary and I left our home in West Virginia to fly to Denver to meet up with our Conservative Campaign Committee team. A baby screamed for what seemed like the entire four-hour flight to Denver.

Thanks to a break in the weather, we're on the road to Montana. I am reporting in to you from the far back row of the SUV – not because I am black. (Just having a little fun – leftists make everything about race.) I picked the back seat because I can listen to relaxing Christian music in my headset and write.

Like all conservatives and Republicans, the Conservative Campaign Committee is under severe attack by leftist operatives who are hell-bent on stopping Trump's America-first agenda. CCC is not funded by major corporations. We are funded by individuals across America who love their country and want to see Trump's amazing achievements continue. Suddenly, email services CCC has used for years have canceled our accounts, calling our funding emails "hate speech." So supporting Trump's agenda is now deemed hate speech by leftists. Folks, your financial support is greatly appreciated.

I have 13,000 Facebook friends. And yet, only 250 are seeing the conservative articles I write. Clearly, conservative and pro-Trump speech is being blocked.

Not only is the anti-America left closing down conservative, pro-Trump, and pro-America speech, but it is advocating violence and breaking the law to stop Trump's America-first agenda. Antifa vandalized the NYC GOP office and threatened more violence.

Outrageously, the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, is openly seeking votes of illegal aliens to win.

Crazy angry actor Alec Baldwin called for the "overthrow" of the United States government under Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton irresponsibly encouraged Trump-hating Democrats to be uncivil.

Clearly, Trump's amazing, unprecedented progress toward making America great again has caused Democrats and leftists to lose their minds – promoting violence and anarchy.

Let us not forget the Democrats' insidiously evil ongoing campaign to destroy new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

I praise God for giving President Trump the courage and wisdom to achieve the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson from prison in Turkey.

Folks, this article would be extremely long if I were to list Trump's remarkable unreported achievements for We the People. In a nutshell, we are blessed.

We are all well aware of what's at stake in the midterm elections. Our greatest enemy is overconfidence and complacency. Every Republican must vote. Period.

Screaming babies on airplanes, long rides cramped into an SUV, snow, freezing rain, and waving signs for our candidates on street corners in 100 degrees to freezing temperatures are a small price to pay to keep our country on the right road with Trump behind the wheel – driving us back to our rightful place as the shining city on a hill.