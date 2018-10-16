Warren's DNA and the silly state of the Democratic Party

Over the weekend, we got the confirmation. Senator Warren has American Indian blood, or so we hear from a DNA test :

The inherent imprecision of the six-page DNA analysis could provide fodder for Warren's critics. If her great-great-great-grandmother was Native American, that puts her at 1/32nd American Indian. But the report includes the possibility that she's just 1/1024th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.

Well, aren't you relieved?

My problem is that most people are probably 1/1024 something!

In my case, my mother's family came to Cuba from Asturias, Spain. On my father's side, the first Canto came to Cuba from Spain in the 1840s.

However, Spain was occupied by Moors for 700 years. My guess is that most people of Spanish blood are at least 1/1024 Moorish.

Does that mean that I apply for a government grant and claim that I'm Moroccan-Spanish-Cuban and naturalized American?

Once again, we see how identity politics is destroying the Democrats.

I wonder what DNA test Senator Cory Booker will release! Maybe he will show that he was 1/1024 Spartacus.

In the meantime, we are still waiting for Senator Warren to tell us how the Democrats will pay for universal health care.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.