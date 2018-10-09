Christine Fair is so angry

If you're a white male student at Georgetown University, tread lightly, or you'll face the wrath of the Übermenschen. ...at least, that is, if we're to take Associate Professor Christine Fair's tweet of last Saturday seriously. Enraged over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, she announced to the world, "Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes."

The backlash was predictable, swift, and strong. People of all backgrounds condemned the tweet. Twitter suspended her account, Campus Reform wrote a story on the incident, and Georgetown University rebuked the tweet (sort of). Backlash notwithstanding, Professor Fair declined to moderate her views, saying "I will NOT moderate my rage for YOUR convenience. As a VICTIM of assault, I along with millions of women ... watch white males gather around a belligerent predator defending his and their privilege. I WILL use words that will make you as I uncomfortable as I am." Later, Fair would say the whole thing was just an "experiment," explaining that although Republicans senators supporting Kavanaugh "deserve miserable deaths" and should be castrated, she was not calling for violence. "[T]his idea," she retorted, "that I'm somehow calling for actual violence is preposterous." Instead, she "merely articulated what [her] spirituality" told her and "set this up for Tucker Carlson." (In fairness, Carlson did take the bait, describing the tweet as a call for "genocide.") If all that makes sense to you, congratulations: you probably have a bright career ahead of you as an associate professor at Georgetown University. But if you are more comfortable with both feet on the ground, you likely see this outburst for what it really is: the temper tantrum of a simpleminded bigot. Why is this so? It's not because of Professor Fair's initial tweet, unseemly though it was. Any person who cares deeply about a cause has made the stupid mistake of speaking out of anger. To err is human. Rather, it is her unhinged response to her mistake that deserves the most scorn. Most noticeable is her doubling -down remark: "I WILL use words that will make you as I uncomfortable as I am." In that single sentence, the professor revealed more than she perhaps intended. Fair spoke not to be understood. She spoke not to make her position clearer to others. Instead, she lashed out in a clumsy attempt to make others hurt as she hurt. It didn't matter whether her feelings were justified or whether her choice of recourse was rational. It didn't matter that her call for collective retributive "justice" is the rallying cry of useful idiots. She was angry, and therefore, she was right. And apparently, her age and exemplary education were no match for her self-absorbed, prepubescent impulses. It's yet another sign of cognitive decline in higher education, and were its implications not so grave, it would be comical. Unfortunately, this is the natural result of a culture that has fetishized empathy and feelings over reason and prudence. A top professor at one of our nation's most prestigious post-secondary institutions is comfortable making death threats on Twitter, purely for whatever temporary, self-indulgent high it can offer. When reason yields to incessant empathetic wallowing, disciplined thinking – the cornerstone of all civilized behavior – ceases. Of course, that's not a defect of identity politics, but a feature. Just ask Fair, who dismissed calls for more disciplined thinking as just "another way to discipline women's bodies."