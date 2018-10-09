The fury against Iran's mullahs extends: Bazaar merchants join the truckers' strike

They are protesting price hikes and severe inflation as well as the economic recession.

As the truckers' strike in Iran enters its sixteenth consecutive day , Iran's bazaar merchants and shop-owners have joined the nationwide strike in various cities following calls for a strike on Oct. 8 that was widely circulated on social media.

These shop-owners have joined the truck-drivers' strike, which started two weeks ago. They have announced that they will continue their strike until all their demands are met.

According to reports Iran News Wire has received, until now, in the capital, Tehran, the Kamali Mall and the Gold Sellers Bazaar have closed shop. The Tehran Pars Mall has also closed and joined the strike.



Strike in Kermanshah.

In Mashhad, the second largest city in Iran after Tehran, the Great Amir Bazaar and the Shoe Sellers Bazaar joined the strike.

In Isfahan, located just south of Tehran, merchants in the Zeinabieh Bazaar joined the strike and closed shop.

Karaj, the fourth largest city in Iran, has also joined the strike.

In Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, where the population is overwhelmingly Azerbaijani, the main bazaar has been shut down, including the Haram Khaneh and Amir Bazaars.

The strike has also spread to Kurdistan, including in the towns of Paveh, Saqez, Baneh, and Marivan.

Our reports also indicate that the bazaar merchants in Markazi Province's Arak, and Zanjan Province, also joined the strike and have closed shop.

Shop-owners in the town of Dizel Abad in Kermanshah have also closed shop, while bazaar merchants in Borazjan, in the southern province of Bushehr, are also on strike.

Our reports also indicate that Chabahar Bazaar in Sistan and Baluchestan Province have also joined the nationwide strike.

In June, bazaar merchants and store-owners in Tehran and other cities went on strike. The strike was met with severe government suppression, and many were arrested.

According to an NCRI report, "[b]azaar merchants and shopkeepers went on strike in Tehran and dozens of other cities. On Oct. 8 2018, this report added:

In line with an earlier call, large parts of Tehran's Grand Bazaar and bazaars in various cities of Iran have gone on strike since this morning and shopkeepers have refused to open their shops. The strike is taking place despite widespread measures taken by repressive forces from days in advance to prevent it.

In Tehran, the carpet and gold coin markets, shopping centers of western Tehran, and shops in Kargar Avenue are closed.

Up until 10:30 a.m. Tehran time, bazaar merchants in dozens of 25 other large cities have joined the strike.

Bazaar merchants, who are fed up with the regime's oppression and tyranny, are protesting against the increase in foreign exchange rates, high prices of goods, inflation, unprecedented recession in the bazaar, and the growing level of poverty.

