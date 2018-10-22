An outsider for Connecticut?

The political class has endured a massive setback. The election of President Trump sent shock waves throughout liberal circles. A new crop of outsiders have emerged -- among them is a businessman named Harry Arora. Arora is challenging Jim Himes for his Connecticut congressional seat. Arora has an impressive website. On it he demonstrates a solid grasp of the most important issues.

On economic growth, Arora promises to “Promote Pro Growth policies to reverse Connecticut’s economic decline.” In addition, Arora seeks to curtail excessive red tape. The Trump economy is booming. Arora embraces the President’s economic vision. Like our President, Arora is in favor of fair trade. He supports the America First approach to trade deals. As a first-generation American (he was born in India), Arora knows at firsthand the importance of merit-based immigration. In Arora’s word’s “I grew up with little and am blessed to have attained the American dream”. He supports an immigration system where American citizens take priority. Arora is no career politician. He has “worked as an investment manager and analyst for 20 years, researching and investing in commodities and currency markets.” He is a businessman, not a man of the political class. He can bring economic success back. Arora’s values are American values. He is a man of faith. He also believes in freedom, opportunity and compassion. Arora is not beholden to special interests. Connecticut has the opportunity to elect an outsider.