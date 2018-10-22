The Minnesota One Race

Jim Hagedorn is an important candidate in a tight race. Minnesota One is a swing distract -- though the majority of the district once voted for Obama it’s neither solidly Republican nor Democrat. This is a vital district in the upcoming midterms. According to political science professor David Schultz, “these are seats that if we go back a decade or so have actually proven flippable.”

This past election the pendulum swung in President Trump’s favor. The president won a 15-point margin of victory in this district. Now this House race may impact whether or not the GOP holds onto a majority. According to an ABC poll, Jim Hagedorn has a two in three chance of winning. His Democratic opponent Dan Feehan, on the other hand, has only a one in three chance of winning. Clearly, this district has the potential to elect someone who has the backing of the President. Unlike his opponent, Hagedorn has been a strong supporter of President Trump. Recently, The President visited the district. Hagedorn then tweeted “I am running for Congress to help President Trump pull the weeds of government.” Jim Hagedorn is indeed a candidate intent on draining the swamp. While much of Minnesota is liberal, this district shows that it is far from a monolith. In fact, Minnesota now has a chance to elect a candidate who will stand with the president and make and keep America great.