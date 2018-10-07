After Kavanaugh, GOP learns to do victory dances

In the past, whenever the Republicans won something, the first gesture has always been to reeeeeach across the aisle. To tout the virtues of comity and bipartisanship. To call for the 'healing of wounds.'

We aren't seeing that in the wake of the successful Senate vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

After a colossal war of attrition waged by the Democrats, loaded with lies, mud-slinging, foul faith, and filthy dirty tricks, an unprecedented no-holds-barred political warfare (they, umm, overplayed their hand as some delicately said), we are now seeing from Republicans dances with glee, with zero apologies. To heck with reaching across the aisle...

These are victory dances.

That happens when something so bad has happened we are absolutely thrilled we got out of it alive. We not only got out of it alive, we united, we put every petty difference we had behind us, and oh, God, we won.

It's deliverance. Deliverance from evil.

And now we have the originalist Justice we have so longed for. The GOP came through. And the sense now is that we are not stopping.

In the military, this is called 'hot pursuit.'

As Conan the Barbarian put it: To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women!

As Ed Straker wrote in this excellent piece: "Why do Liberal tears taste so good?"

And don't think such dances can't be righteous, either. Take a look at the Song of Mary, which is a ferocious victory dance:

He hath shewed strength with his arm: he hath scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts.

He hath put down the mighty from their seat: and hath exalted the humble and meek.

He hath filled the hungry with good things: and the rich he hath sent empty away.

Like John Nolte, I prayed for Kavanaugh's victory because what was happening was so evil - the slandering and smearing and ruining of a virtuous man. I suspect a lot of us did.

Now take a look at the quality of the tweets going out on Twitter from Republicans - these are not just congratulatory notes, these are victory dances:

Georgetown Prep unrepentant, hails 'Honorable Brett Kavanaugh '83' confirmation https://t.co/FMEezgTavX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 6, 2018

Yes, somehow those f-bombs you were hurling failed to carry the day. https://t.co/ujisw0Y8oV — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 7, 2018

Congratulations, Justice Kavanaugh. Thanks to you & your family for standing strong in the face of the Democratic smear campaign. You should all be proud.



Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for sticking with Justice Kavanaugh through all the lies & in the face of crazed mobs. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 6, 2018

Dems bet it all on a bluff with a garbage hand. They got called and the GOP won a monster pot. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 7, 2018

The Kavanaugh protestors seem to have a temperament problem. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 6, 2018

Another originalist Justice on the Supreme Court. Another promise kept. Congratulations, Justice Kavanaugh.



Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and Senate leadership for your outstanding work. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 6, 2018

If you've never worn a Trump hat in public, or held up a Trump sign on a street corner, NOW is the time.



The democrats just suffered a huge, major blow. They tried to smear Justice Kavanaugh & lost!



NOW is the time for us to come out in full force.#SundayMorning — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 7, 2018

What’s actually rare — or has been for far too long — is a unified Right. Steve’s correct here. No more divisions. We’re together & we’re gonna win. Dems should be horrified. https://t.co/WRuucYk0ED — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2018

The lesson of Kavanaugh is the left will not hesitate to destroy our lives for political gain if they can get away with it. We must never let them get away with it. We are all Brett Kavanaugh! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 6, 2018

Sarah Palin To Murkowski After Kavanaugh Vote: ‘I Can See 2022 From My House’ https://t.co/OSe8HSfZLU via https://t.co/4MiFlfBNAE pic.twitter.com/V5ipHw2gLF — Israel News Links (@IsraelNewsLinks) October 7, 2018

Because in reality, it was a war. And the flip side was there, too: Look at the lamentations of their women in this video:

Just like the 2nd Act of a horror film where a virus(leftism)which turns humans into vicious violent creatures, has ravaged the city. A few sane people take refuge in a building while the infected are trying to force open the doors!!!😰pic.twitter.com/UTJkjRZuLv — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 7, 2018

Or this, from Christian Adams at PJMedia: Kavanaugh Foes Fill Senate Gallery With Sounds of the Insane.

Oh, good. Some may call it gloating, but I don't think that's what it is. We were all under existential threat from the Democrats and their utterly savage tactics as they sought to destroy an obviously good man. That the horrid effort failed is nothing short of victory in the face of a horrific battle and must be celebrated. If we don't dance about that, we are sunk. We can prepare to fight another one just like it, because Democrats will take any magnanimousness to mean they can try again.

This is different. Celebrating victory is an ancient tradition. We are now touching the realm of the classical and its truths as we celebrate the destruction of evil.