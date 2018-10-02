A question for Feinstein

At the heart of the national disgrace that took place last week was senior United States senator from California, Dianne Feinstein, the only member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to receive Christine Blasey Ford's accusation letter on July 30th of 2018. Doing nothing with Ford's serious allegations letter for six weeks, Feinstein blasted Republican committee members for not asking for an FBI investigation -- although it was Feinstein who failed to inform her fellow senators of the accusations until right before the vote. It was Feinstein who assisted Ford in obtaining the radical leftist lawyer Debra Katz without ever telling Kavanaugh in her one-on-one meeting or her colleagues. The leftist media painted Republicans as hiding the truth.



The fact that Feinstein buried the letter for all that time is not in dispute. What is in dispute is the reason why she did nothing with Ford's letter. In her opening statement, Ford hit on this point by saying, "My hope was that providing the information confidentially would be sufficient to allow the Senate to consider Mr. Kavanaugh’s serious misconduct without having to make myself, my family, or anyone’s family vulnerable to the personal attacks..."



When questioned by Republican senators, Feinstein stated that she did nothing with the letter for all that time because she was respecting Ford's desire for the letter to remain confidential. Unfortunately, Republican senators accepted that non-answer and thus never exposed the real reason, which could have been accomplished with one simple question.



Feinstein's answer doesn't make sense because it only described the condition Ford had made in handing over the letter, not the purpose or her intent. Feinstein never had to acknowledge that she denied Ford's wishes, which were to have the contents of her letter known to all committee members before voting. How else could the committee respect Ford's wishes to consider Kavanaugh's behavior if they never saw Ford's allegations in her letter?



The question that should have been asked was not why she sat on the letter, but what she thought Ford wanted her to do with it. The distinction between Ford's stated intent and her stipulated condition to Feinstein is massive and reveals not only how Ford's desire to bring an allegation privately to the committee turned into a very public circus but exposes the fact that Feinstein's goal had always been delay.



To produce maximum damage to Kavanaugh's Supreme Court chances, Feinstein knew a public spectacle had to be initiated, hence the mysterious leak forcing Ford to expose her identity. A brilliant, albeit evil tactic on the part of Feinstein and the other soulless Democrats.



Feinstein and the rest of the swamp gang of so-called champions of women's rights took a woman who appeared extraordinarily vulnerable and used her for their political advantage, compounding her troubles from one assault with another. As far as Feinstein and the Left were concerned, Ford was mere collateral damage in their greater struggle to undermine American values. Unfortunately for Kavanaugh, he represented the fifth vote and had to be destroyed. Had the tables been reversed and recently confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was the fifth vote, there would be no doubt that unsubstantiated and uncorroborated allegations would have been levied against him.



Feinstein seemed angry when she had to deny if she or her staff leaked Ford's letter to the press. One has to wonder what her response would be if she was asked by fellow senators to prove the legitimacy of her denial. In an ironic twist, she would be facing the same impossible task she and her Democratic swamp colleagues were demanding of Kavanaugh.