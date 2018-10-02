How you can help Kavanaugh's confirmation

In response to my article, “Kavanaugh and the Depth of Democratic Evil”, patriots have contacted me asking how they can help Brett Kavanaugh. The answer is: call your senators. Here's the number: 202-224-3121. That is the number for the Capitol Switchboard. When you call, tell them what state you are from and that you need to be connected to your U.S. senator. It doesn't matter whether your senators are Democrats or Republicans, whether they have already announced their support or opposition to Judge Kavanaugh. This is urgent, folks. Call immediately and ask your senators to support Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh's record as a judge and public servant is exemplary, more than qualifying him for the Supreme Court. This is why it is so disgusting that Democrats and fake news media are destroying his life. When someone told a lie and added more lies to make their original lie bigger and stronger, my late black mom called this tactic, “adding yeast to it”. Without evidence, Democrats despicably went from claiming Kavanaugh harassed a girl 36 years ago to selling their outrageous horrific lie that Kavanaugh is a drunken serial rapist. With every passing day, Democrats add more yeast to strengthen their public crucifixion of this good, decent, and honorable man; hoping to block him from the Supreme Court and give Trump a black eye. During his amazing 30-plus-year career, Kavanaugh has passed six FBI background checks without an ounce of dirt surfacing regarding his character. Democrats demanded and Republicans agreed to a seventh FBI investigation. After this investigation, the GOP must not allow the Democrats to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation vote any longer. For over a week, my wife Mary and I have been in Texas campaigning with the Conservative Campaign Committee for Ted Cruz. In our war room, we shot a brief video to rally support for Kavanaugh, asking Americans to help Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation by calling their senators. Please watch, like, and share our brief video. Folks, what the American left is doing to Brett Kavanaugh, his wife and two daughters, is pure evil from the pits of hell. It is time for good people to push back firmly in Godly, reasonable, and legal ways. Please, please, please call your senators! “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” Edmund Burke Folks, if we allow the evil American left to block the confirmation of an awesome constitutional conservative like Brett Kavanaugh, who on earth can we get confirmed? Please call your senators. Thanks, and God bless the Kavanaugh family, President Trump and America! Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Help Lloyd spread the Truth http://LloydMarcus.com