In what universe does an FBI Kavanaugh-Ford investigation make sense?

While I am truly sorry if something traumatic did happen to Dr. Ford, to me, her story doesn't hold water. Perhaps she was attacked 36 years ago, but the assailant is likely not Brett Kavanaugh. Let's face it: the desire for an FBI investigation is simply an attempt by Democrats to derail and delay. Democrats are desperate, and desperate people do desperate, and despicable, things. Just like the Mueller probe, any Kavanaugh FBI "investigation" would be an investigation looking for a crime.

Consider an actual crime. For example, on October 1st at 1:00 A.M., there was a murder on the corner of Main St. and Elm St. There is an actual crime scene. There is also a physical description of the scene, a location, a fairly accurate time of death, a body, likely with identification or who can likely be identified, description of clothing, etc. And there is evidence! There are ballistics, witnesses, cell phone records, surveillance cameras, missing personal items, and the list goes on. In other words, it is something that can be investigated, using evidence and eyewitness accounts. How would one even go about investigating something that may have happened 36 years ago? There is no location, no time, no date, and every single person who was allegedly present emphatically denied it. Where would an investigation even begin? Would the FBI find locations by searching the local MLS or appraisal district for floor plans that match Dr. Ford's 36-year-old, and potentially drunken memory? Would they subpoena thousands of potential witnesses and ask them if they were at a party with Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford, on some unknown date, at some unknown time, somewhere in or near Montgomery County, Md.? Would they reach out to parents of all students at their respective schools to see if they remember a party, on some unknown date, at some unknown time, somewhere in or near Montgomery County, Md.? Of course, this assumes that all these people are alive and that they recall everything they ever witnessed 36 years ago. Remembering faces and names, especially for those of us who are similar in age to Judge Kavanaugh, is not a given. For example, how many of us, still tapped into high school networks or Facebook groups, receive an occasional notice of a former classmate's death? How many times can we see the name and photo, often high school vintage, yet have no recollection of this person? For this author, it is frequent. I think Democratic Party leaders know that this is an impossible task, but the people who blindly and irresponsibly follow them do not. The Democrats have created yet another crisis, one they will not waste. Unfortunately, their evil scheme is working. Whether they derail this nomination or not, their real goal is to further divide the American people, all for their own lust for power. Mr. Rosenthal is a school board trustee with The Fort Bend Independent School District, the 7th largest independent school district in Texas. His views are his own and do not represent the views of the school board.