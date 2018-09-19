What We Can Expect from the Kavanaugh/Ford Hearing

I'm going to make two predictions about what we can expect to see and hear during the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, in the anticipated hearing dealing with the accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh by "Doctor" Ford. I predict that the interrogation of Judge Kavanaugh will take on the character of the way Yossarian was interrogated in Joseph Heller's brilliant novel Catch-22. To wit, when he categorically denies committing the acts of which he is accused, perhaps by saying "I never committed any such act", he'll be asked a follow-up question intended to flummox the average person, because it will be calculated to be impossible to answer: "When did you never commit any such act?" I only hope that Judge Kavanaugh has the presence of mind to respond, as Yossarian did, with an answer that turns the non sequitur back on itself: "I always never committed any such act!"

I also predict that, during the course of her testimony, "Doctor" Ford will become extremely emotional. She'll "turn on the waterworks", cry and sob almost uncontrollably; in fact, she'll be so emotionally overwrought that the proceedings will have to be temporarily stopped so that she can regain her composure; someone may even have to give her a hug and a fresh hanky. She'll then continue her testimony with reddened eyes, perhaps even breaking into subsequent paroxysms of sobbing. But then, during the inevitable (and seemingly endless) commentary and analyses of the proceedings to which we'll be subjected by the parade of Mainstream Media talking heads, Judge Kavanaugh's accuser will be roundly and soundly, glowingly and gushingly praised and applauded for maintaining and displaying such enormous "strength". This will be yet another example of how those on the Left have a far different definition of "strength" than I have, just as they have far different definitions of "courage", "bravery", "integrity", "fairness" and any number of other terms, including, most significantly in this case, their definition of "sexual predator".